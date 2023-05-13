Titans S05/Future Plans: Jinx Return, Terra, Red Hood Spinoff & More Titans Showrunner Greg Walker on what Season 5 & the future could've brought: Jinx return, Terra, Gar/The Red, a Red Hood spinoff & more.

It's been a little more than 48 hours since the finale episode of HBO Max's DC's Titans hit streaming screens, and based on the reactions we've been checking out on social media? It looks like fans were happy with the potential future storyline threads that the series was left with – giving them a sense that things weren't ending even as the series shuffled off this streaming coil. Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory (Mame-Anna Diop) headed back to San Francisco – and as more than just teammates. Connor (Joshua Orpin) decided to sneak in some The Man of Steel (nice boots) quality time – with a pretty funny ending scene. Rachel (Teagan Croft) headed off to a future in higher ed Bludhaven, while Gar (Ryan Potter) would've spent a ton of time traveling The Red. And then there's Jay Lycurgo's Tim Drake/Robin, who plans to keep their personal life going in Metropolis while still continuing training Robin training in Gotham. But what if there was a fifth season? Showrunner Greg Walker shared some of the concepts that were in play with Rotten Tomatoes ahead of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Right from the start, Walker realizes that whatever happens next would have to be something so series-topping that the heroes would have no choice but to put their respective lives on pause to reunite. "We wrote ourselves into a corner intentionally. How do you bring back the various Titans from where they are in their lives? What kind of momentous event would do that? We'd just started talking about that when our fate was revealed," Walker shared. So what exactly might've been in play? Walker shares that the creative team discussed bringing back the late Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar), a season devoted to Dick & Kory, and even introducing the character Terra into the series. Created by Marv Wolfman & George Pérez and debuting in December 1982's New Teen Titans #26 from DC Comics, the character was first introduced as an ally of the Titans before being revealed to be a double agent working for (and having an affair with, which makes this storyline a bit problematic from the age standpoint) Deathstroke to learn how to take down the team. In addition, viewers could expect to see more of Gar's travels within The Red – and that he might not be traveling alone. And Tim's training as the new Robin would continue, with Walker sharing that they had discussed a "Red Hood" spinoff that would've included Lycurgo's Drake and Curran Walters' Jason Todd/Red Hood.