Titans Season 4: Showrunner Greg Walker Discusses Conner, Jinx & More

By the time the credits rolled on the midseason finale S04E06 "Brother Blood," it would be safe to say that viewers of HBO Max's Titans will have a lot to unpack between now and when Part 2 hits their screens next year. Two big topics for them to consider are Conner's (Joshua Orpin) drastic change in attitude (and name), and the "complicated" position Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) is in at this point. Now, showrunner Greg Walker is sharing some thoughts on the developments that impacted both characters and what it could mean moving forward in the fourth season. In case you haven't figured it out from our careful wording, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign so consider yourself warned…

Walker on Conner Becoming "Conner Luthor" as Defense Mechanism Against Magic Fears: "He's [Conner] confused by magic. It's a vulnerability that doesn't make sense to him. You see Jinx [Ambalavanar] kind of needling him about that in a scene that I really quite like. He's struggling with that, and he starts to get very insecure. So a lot of his reaction is like, 'oh, I'm freaked out.' So I'm going to adopt the persona that is tough and aggressive and may be filled with some anger, and it's going to be scary, so I can scare people back, and that will make me less scared.' Some of us are blessed to come from parents who are very similar in a lot of ways, so it's not like you have to go off to go climb a mountain or you have to go become the President of the United States to make sense of who you are. He does. He has to go to extremes to figure out whether or not they work for him or not."

Walker on Jinx's Death at Mother Mayhem's (Franka Potente) Hands Not Necessarily Being Permanent: "We're loose with death. I think that it's transitory. It's a state that you're in for a while and that you come back, and we continue on. So I would love to have Jinx and Lisa back on the show. She's such a breath of fresh air. The cast loved her, and we loved working with her."