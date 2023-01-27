Tomb Raider: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reportedly Penning Amazon Series Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) is reportedly set to write and executive produce a live-action Tomb Raider series for Amazon's Prime Video.

The popular video game franchise Tomb Raider looks to be getting a live-action series adaptation from Amazon's Prime Video, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) reportedly set to pen the streaming series (though Waller-Bridge isn't planning on starring in the project). Still in its developmental stage, the series falls under Waller-Bridge's recently renewed overall deal with Amazon. In addition, Waller-Bridge will executive produce the Amazon series along with Ryan Andolina and Amanda Greenblatt.

First announced back in January 2021, Netflix's Hayley Atwell, Allen Maldonado & Earl Baylon-starring anime is set to pick up after the events of the highly successful "Tomb Raider" video-game reboot series. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory. Baylon reprises his role from the video game as the voice of Lara Croft's (Atwell) most trusted friend Jonah Maiava, while Maldonado is set to voice the team's tech expert and colleague Zip. Executive Producers are series writer Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephan Bugaj, and Howard Bliss; and Robinson, under his company Tractor Pants. Here's a look back at a previously released look from October 2021:

In the first 25 years since its launch, the "Tomb Raider" video game series sold over 81 million copies and garnered a treasure chest worth of awards. The game's success has led to a global franchise encompassing movies, merchandise, comic books, and now, a stylish animated series. The game release, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, received numerous "Best of" nominations and awards. The "Tomb Raider" video games are developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix. On the live-action side, Lara Croft was brought to life by Angelina Jolie in two films (2001 & 2003). Fifteen years later, the franchise was revived with Alicia Vikander tackling the lead role (to name just some of the past and in-development projects).