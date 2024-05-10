Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Enter the Hogwarts Great Hall with LEGO's New Harry Potter Set

Clear your tables and get those hands ready as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including a new Hogwarts Harry Potter set

Article Summary LEGO reveals largest Hogwarts Great Hall set with 1,732 pieces.

Features 11 minifigures, floating candles, House Banners, and more.

Includes iconic characters and creatures from The Sorcerer’s Stone.

Available June 2024 for $199.99, enhancing any Harry Potter collection.

Your Hogwarts Castle is about to get a massive upgrade as LEGO debuts its latest Harry Potter set with the Great Hall. Coming in at a mighty 1,732 pieces, this set marks the largest-ever LEGO brick built recreation of the legendary Hogwarts Great Hall. LEGO was sure to fully pack this beauty with detail, just like in the films, from floating candles, a stormy ceiling, and even the House Banners on the wall. To make things even better, 11 Harry Potter LEGO Minifigures are included here, capturing iconic characters from The Sorcerer's Stone.

This will include Harry, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Albus Dumbledore. Along with the devious Professor Quirrell and other Hogwarts students, including Leanne, Daphne Greengrass, Terry Boot, and Professor Vector. LEGO even included one of the Great Hall ghosts with Fat Friar and the deadly mountain troll that has escaped! Standing 17.5" tall, this Harry Potter is exactly what collectors need to enhance their growing LEGO Hogwarts Castle. Fans can enter the Great Hall in June 2024 for $199.99.

LEGO Debuts New Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall Set

"Invite your young wizard, witch or Muggle to join students and teachers in the Great Hall with this epic LEGO® Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle toy playset for kids (76435). A magical gift for boys, girls and any Harry Potter fan aged 10 and up, the castle build features the largest-ever LEGO brick recreation of the Great Hall, which is packed with authentic details including floating candles and the illusion of sky."

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Quirrell, Leanne, Daphne Greengrass, Terry Boot, Professor Vector, the Fat Friar and a mountain troll

Build the Great Hall, courtyard and a dungeon with a secret entrance in the rockface, plus 3 rooms (bathroom, corridor and Hufflepuff common room) that slide out for easy play

This Harry Potter building toy includes 5 of 14 random Hogwarts portrait elements to display in the dungeon corridor and Hufflepuff Common Room

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!