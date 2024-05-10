Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: AFK Journey, Farlight Games

AFK Journey – Song Of Strife Has Officially Launched

Farlight Games has released the latest season for AFK Journey today, as players can give into the new Song Of Strife content.

Explore the Ashen Wastes, battle in the Supreme Arena, meet two new characters.

Seasonal system introduces Magic Charms, providing stat boosts and effects.

Dura's Trials presents new PvE challenges with daily trials and charm rewards.

Mobile developer and publisher Farlight Games has released the latest season for AFK Journey, as players can now explore the Song Of Strife. This new season comes with a ton of content as they've opened a new Supreme Arena, added two new characters and a new progression system, started Dura's Trials, added a new map with the Ashen Wastes, and more content to the main story featuring Magister Merlin. We have the full rundown below and a trailer above, as the content is now live.

AFK Journey – Song of Strife

New Story Content: In this new season, players continue their journey as Magister Merlin, teaming up with a mysterious young companion in a new desert region. The player is drawn to the desert when rumors of a false Merlin roaming the region come to light. They'll need to work with the desert's Mauler tribe to uncover the truth as well as take part in the tribe's Warsong Festival.

In this new season, players continue their journey as Magister Merlin, teaming up with a mysterious young companion in a new desert region. The player is drawn to the desert when rumors of a false Merlin roaming the region come to light. They'll need to work with the desert's Mauler tribe to uncover the truth as well as take part in the tribe's Warsong Festival. New Map Area: The Ashen Wastes: The desert landscape has a number of unique features, characterized by vast dunes stretching endlessly that resemble the waves of the sea, stretching endlessly. The direction and strength of the wind determine the shape and location of these dunes. The AFK Journey art team deliberately designed dynamic environments to simulate the most authentic desert ambiance, allowing players to feel the waves of sand as if they were in the desert.

The desert landscape has a number of unique features, characterized by vast dunes stretching endlessly that resemble the waves of the sea, stretching endlessly. The direction and strength of the wind determine the shape and location of these dunes. The AFK Journey art team deliberately designed dynamic environments to simulate the most authentic desert ambiance, allowing players to feel the waves of sand as if they were in the desert. New Characters: Alsa and Soren: Alsa is a mage specializing in earth-based magic. With her skills, she can curl into a ball for both defense or offense. Soren is a strong warrior, with valuable knockback abilities and nimble reflexes on the battlefield.

Seasonal Progression System: Magic Charms: Magic Charms offer a new way for players to develop their heroes. This feature is seasonal, meaning any charms players acquire during the Song of Strife season won't work beyond that season. These charms provide heroes with stat bonuses and special effects. The higher the quality of the charms, the stronger the stat bonuses and effects.

Magic Charms offer a new way for players to develop their heroes. This feature is seasonal, meaning any charms players acquire during the Song of Strife season won't work beyond that season. These charms provide heroes with stat bonuses and special effects. The higher the quality of the charms, the stronger the stat bonuses and effects. New Game Mode: Dura's Trials: Dura's Trials is a new PvE mode where players can earn resources for Magic Charms. Each day, players will be able to challenge different types of trials, each boosting specific heroes and offering random charm drops. As they progress through the trials, players have a better chance of earning higher quality charms.

Dura's Trials is a new PvE mode where players can earn resources for Magic Charms. Each day, players will be able to challenge different types of trials, each boosting specific heroes and offering random charm drops. As they progress through the trials, players have a better chance of earning higher quality charms. Seasonal Skills: Each season brings unique Seasonal Skills that provide unique experiences. Players can unlock a hero's Seasonal Skill once they reach Season Level 51, and enhance it by leveling up the hero throughout the season. Players' Season Level and their progress in other Seasonal Modes will be factored in when determining the rewards they receive at the end of the season.

Each season brings unique Seasonal Skills that provide unique experiences. Players can unlock a hero's Seasonal Skill once they reach Season Level 51, and enhance it by leveling up the hero throughout the season. Players' Season Level and their progress in other Seasonal Modes will be factored in when determining the rewards they receive at the end of the season. Supreme Arena: Supreme Arena is open every Wednesday through Sunday. Players can compete against fellow Magisters from their District and win best-of-three matches to climb the ranks. Players can keep an eye out for special deployment tiles on the battlefield to gain a tactical advantage over your opponent.

