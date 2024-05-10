Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: san diego comic con, sdcc

Bad Idea, The First Announced Party Of San Diego Comic-Con 2024

They did it last year, they are doing it again for San Diego Comic-Con in July. The Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party.

They did it last year, they are doing it again for San Diego Comic-Con in July. The Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party. Last year saw attendees get glimpses of unannounced comic book series coming from the publisher, as well as freebies and exclusive comics that could be flipped on eBay and might even cover the cost of one night at the Hyatt. Imagine! I know that Bad Idea can usually cover the entire cost of a show… but this is San Diego, baby. The rules are different.

As before, it's a cab/bus/bike right from the actual show, but on previous accounts of the event, it's worth the trip. But yes, you will need to have one of the First Customer Pins given in store to the first customer of the day of release who buys a Bad Idea comic book on launch day. The event will be at Bali Hai between 7 and 10pm on Saturday, the 27th of July which will still give you time to get to the Entertainment Weekly party or whatever.

"It's back baby! The BAD IDEA San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party is back! We've pulled out all the stops to make this year the biggest, most spoiler-ific party yet! And, once again, the party is only for First Customer Pin holders. You will absolutely need to bring (and wear) a BAD IDEA First Customer Pin to get in to the ultra-exclusive, invite-only, comic-con party of the year. If you've got one and you're in San Diego on Saturday, July 27th, come join us at Bali Hai between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm for a little food, a lot of drinks, some great conversation with the staff and creators at BAD IDEA and, of course, a volcano full of first looks at the next incredible wave of BAD IDEA comics! This is NOT a First Customer Pin redemption offer. No, it's a First Customer Pin 'membership has its privileges' offer. No pins are forfeited by attending. Partygoers only have to bring and wear their First Customer Pin to attend the party. All First Customer Pins will go home with their owners. Any pin qualifies, except for commemorative pins. Pin lending is acceptable, however, each attendee must have their own pin. "WHEN: Saturday, July 27, 2024 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM "WHERE: Bali Hai 2230 Shelter Island Dr San Diego, CA 92106 "Rideshare is recommended.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas.

