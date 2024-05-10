Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, shawn levy, the wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: Shawn Levy Regrets Turning Down The Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy revealed that he turned down The Wolverine and "regretted it deeply."

When people think of director Shawn Levy and his recent partnerships, they probably think of the last couple of films he directed with Ryan Reynolds. However, Reynolds wasn't the only star in Deadpool & Wolverine that Levy had not only worked with on a previous project but also saw as a friend. Levy has revealed that he and Hugh Jackman are close due to their work on the 2011 film Reel Steel. In an interview with Empire, Levy admitted that Jackman offered him the chance to direct The Wolverine (2013), and he turned the project down. He explained that he "regretted it deeply" for years, which was part of why he jumped at the opportunity to direct the third Deadpool film when Reynolds asked if he was interested.

"When we were making Real Steel, Hugh was looking to do The Wolverine, and he asked me if I wanted to do it," Levy explained. "And like a moron, I said, 'No'. Because I was thinking at that time, 'Well, it's your fifth time playing the character, I'm doing original films et cetera'. And I regretted it deeply for years. And so, when the opportunity came around again, thank God I was older and wiser enough to jump at the opportunity."

Levy explained that the regret of turning down that opportunity made him absolutely pounce on the chance to direct Deadpool when Reynolds came to him, even though Reynolds thought he would have to talk Levy into it. Levy explained, "On the set of The Adam Project, Ryan asked me if I would consider doing Deadpool 3. And I remember him saying, 'I know you're gonna say no, but I'm really going to try and talk you into it.' And my response was, 'I'm not gonna fucking say no, are you kidding? It's a hard and immediate yes, sir!'" So it is like bringing together a group of people who genuinely like each other and work well together regarding Reynolds, Jackman, and Levy. All of them have worked with each other before. They all consider each other friends, so coming together for this film, once Jackman decided it was what he wanted to do and called Levy and Reynolds to let them know he would do it if given the chance, are the kind of circumstances that can lead to genuine movie magic.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

