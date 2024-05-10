Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Reportedly Set To Star In The New Jurassic World

The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has reportedly been cast as one of the leads in the new Jurassic World film.

Universal is continuing to fill out the cast of the new Jurassic World film. At the moment, we still don't know anything about this film, but we do know what it isn't. We know that none of the previous cast members are set to return, and there is a good chance this film will follow the plotline that says the park opened just because of what it is being called, but even that is a guess. We didn't get any information about this film last month at CinemaCon, so Universal is still keeping its cards close to the chest. We have a director and two cast members; now we have a third. According to Deadline, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is set to star in the new Jurassic World as one of the leads. Garcia-Rulfo has had some roles in films like Murders on the Orient Express, Sicario: Day of Soldado, The Magnificent Seven, and 6 Underground on Netflix. For those who spend some time watching TV, he's the lead in Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, one of the rare shows on the streaming platform to get three seasons so far, and had a role in Goliath on Amazon as well.

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Considering the words "Jurassic World" are involved, we can guess what timeline this film will follow. Director Gareth Edwards is attached to direct, and Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey have joined the cast with a July 2, 2025 release date.

