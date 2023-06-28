Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Lara Croft, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, prime video, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider Series Should Be "Dangerous and Exciting": Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) on aiming for a "dangerous and exciting" take on Lara Croft, with the return of some 90s Tomb Raider vibes.

Close to five months after it was announced that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) was reportedly set to pen a streaming series adaptation of Tomb Raider for Amazon's Prime Video, we're getting some interesting intel from Waller-Bridge on how she's approaching the project and what fans can expect. Still in its developmental stage, the series was part of Waller-Bridge's renewed overall deal with Amazon, with Waller-Bridge executive producing the Amazon Studios series alongside Ryan Andolina and Amanda Greenblatt. In a recent profile interview with Vanity Fair, she discussed her life-long connection with the video game franchise, her understanding of the responsibility that comes with bringing Lara Croft to life, and how the franchise is ripe for a "dangerous and exciting" take.

Waller-Bridge on Finding "Really Quite Dangerous" Take Fans Will Connect With: "There's room to do something really quite dangerous. And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It's the old Trojan horse."

Waller-Bridge on Her Parents Letting Her Lara Croft Flag Fly: "My parents were very smart because they didn't actually limit me [playing Tomb Raider]. They could sense that I was going to just game myself into the ground, and I did. I packed the PlayStation away, and I was like, 'I've got to not do that because I've got to write and read and do other stuff.' "

Waller-Bridge on Revisiting "Tomb Raider" During COVID-19 Pandemic: "God, it literally felt like that teenager in me saying: do right by her, do right by Lara!" The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character…. Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on 'Indy,' I feel like I've been building up to this."

Waller-Bridge on Her "Big Roaring Instincts" Now In Play: "What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I've learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that '90s vibe?" Waller-Bridge shared – before adding, "It's such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do [with a project like Tomb Raider]"

