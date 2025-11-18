Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Lara Croft, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft S02 Trailer: The End Is Near

Hitting on Dec. 11th, here's the trailer for the final season of Netflix's Hayley Atwell-starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Hayley Atwell returns as Lara Croft for a final season packed with globe-trotting and ancient mysteries.

A shadowy techno-visionary seeks powerful African artifacts, pushing Lara to the edge in her final animated adventure.

Karen Fukuhara, Allen Maldonado, and O-T Fagbenle join Atwell for Tomb Raider’s epic animated finale on Netflix.

Who do you call when you're dealing with a techno-visionary bent on playing god by abusing ancient African relics and unleashing worldwide devastation? Of course, we're talking about Lara Croft, with the "Tomb Raider" returning next month for an epic final run. That's right, as we learned back in September, Netflix's Hayley Atwell-starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will end with the upcoming second season (premiering on December 11th). Along with Atwell, the series also starred O-T Fagbenle as Eshu, Allen Maldonado as Zip, and Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava. In addition, The Boys star Karen Fukuhara returns as Sam for the final run. Now, you can check out our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer (waiting for you above), with an overview of the final season waiting for you below:

When adventurer Lara Croft (Atwell) discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam (Fukuhara) to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara's thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodging the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.

From Legendary Television, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is executive-produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; and Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the animation studio, with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.

