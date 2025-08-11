Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All Out, wrestling

Tony Khan Books AEW All Out to Counterprogram WWE PLE on Same Day

The Chadster exposes Tony Khan's scheme to make WWE look weak and pathetic by booking AEW All Out on Sept 20! So unfair that he's making WWE seem petty! 😤

Article Summary Tony Khan booked AEW All Out on WWE's PLE date just to make WWE look petty—so unfair and manipulative!

WWE's event was planned first, but now Tony Khan's sneaky scheduling makes WWE look like they're counterprogramming!

AEW's workrate fests can't compare to WWE's family-friendly shows, yet Tony Khan pretends they're equals—disgraceful!

It's obvious Tony Khan is obsessed with ruining WWE and The Chadster’s life, and it’s just so disrespectful!

The Chadster just read a report from POST Wrestling about WWE adding a premium live event on September 20th, and The Chadster has to say: Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 Once again, Tony Khan has orchestrated an elaborate scheme to make WWE look bad, and The Chadster can see right through his devious tactics!

According to John Pollock and Brandon Thurston at POST Wrestling (who are clearly biased toward AEW based on their anti-WWE spin in this article 🙄), WWE will be hosting a yet-to-be-announced PLE in Indianapolis on the same day as AEW All Out in Toronto. But here's what those so-called "journalists" won't tell you: Tony Khan obviously found out about WWE's plans in advance and deliberately scheduled All Out for that date to make WWE look like they're counterprogramming! 😡

Think about it, folks! WWE has been saying for years that they don't even consider AEW real competition (because they're not! 💯). But now, thanks to Tony Khan's manipulative booking, it LOOKS like WWE is scared and trying to counterprogram AEW's little pay-per-view! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would stoop this low just to damage WWE's reputation! 😠

The Chadster knows exactly what happened here. Tony Khan probably has spies everywhere in the wrestling industry (wouldn't put it past him! 🕵️), and when he caught wind that WWE was planning something special for September 20th in Indianapolis, he immediately booked the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for All Out. Now WWE looks petty and desperate when they announce their show, even though THEY planned it first! Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks these underhanded tactics will help AEW! 🤦

Eric Bischoff said it best on his podcast last week: "WWE's strategic scheduling decisions are always about maximizing fan engagement and delivering premium content, while certain other companies seem more focused on creating fake narratives about competition that doesn't really exist." See? Even unbiased journalists like Bischoff can see through Tony Khan's games! The Chadster wonders if Bischoff also suffers nightly torment from Tony Khan for his commitment to objective wrestling journalism. 🤔

The Chadster was so upset about this news that The Chadster had to explain the situation to Keighleyanne while she was making dinner. The Chadster said, "Keighleyanne, Tony Khan has gone too far this time! He's making WWE look like they care about AEW's stupid shows!" 😤 Keighleyanne just sighed heavily and said, "Chad, maybe WWE scheduled their show on the same day because they DO care about competing with AEW?"

The Chadster couldn't believe what The Chadster was hearing! "That's exactly what Tony Khan WANTS you to think!" The Chadster explained. Keighleyanne rolled her eyes so hard The Chadster could practically hear it, which The Chadster took as her way of agreeing that Tony Khan's manipulation tactics are getting out of control. She went back to texting that guy Gary, and The Chadster knows it's because Tony Khan has made The Chadster so stressed that The Chadster can't even have a normal conversation with The Chadster's own wife anymore! 😭

What really cheeses The Chadster off is that WWE's partnership with Indiana Sports Corp is a legitimate business arrangement that benefits wrestling fans across the state! 🎉 They're bringing WrestleMania and SummerSlam to Lucas Oil Stadium! Meanwhile, Tony Khan books one show in Canada and acts like he's some kind of international mogul. The audacity! 😒

The Chadster had another one of The Chadster's recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night, and The Chadster thinks it was triggered by Tony Khan's latest scheme. In the dream, The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata through downtown Indianapolis, just trying to get to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the WWE show. 🚗 But everywhere The Chadster turned, Tony Khan was there, blocking the roads with giant AEW billboards!

The Chadster tried to escape by driving into a parking garage, but Tony Khan was waiting on every level, laughing maniacally and throwing All Out flyers at The Chadster's windshield! The Chadster floored it to the top level, only to find Tony Khan had somehow constructed a massive wrestling ring up there. He stood in the center, shirtless and glistening with baby oil, beckoning The Chadster to join him. "Come on, Chad," he purred, "You know you want to see what real competition feels like." The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne asked what was wrong. When The Chadster explained, she just muttered something about "needing therapy" and went back to sleep. Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams! The Chadster demands that he stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! 😰

Look, The Chadster knows what's really going on here. Tony Khan saw that Paul Levesque (Triple H to you marks) is doing a TEDTalk in Indianapolis in early September, and he couldn't stand the thought of WWE getting positive attention in the market. 🎤 So he books All Out for the same day as WWE's event, knowing full well that it would make Triple H look sad and week, and that it would make WWE's announcement look reactive instead of proactive. Tony Khan has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back with this move!

The truth is, WWE's premium live events are carefully crafted entertainment experiences that deliver consistent, family-friendly content to millions of satisfied customers worldwide! 🌍 AEW's "pay-per-views" are just workrate clinics with overly-complicated "storytelling" that only appeal to a niche audience who doesn't understand what real sports entertainment is supposed to look like! And now Tony Khan wants to make it seem like these two things are on the same level? Please! 🙄

The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling who's willing to call out Tony Khan's manipulative booking decisions. While sites like POST Wrestling spin their coverage to make it seem like WWE is "counterprogramming," The Chadster sees the truth: Tony Khan is so desperate for attention that he'll literally schedule his shows to create fake drama with WWE! 📰

In conclusion, The Chadster wants everyone to know that when WWE announces their Indianapolis PLE (which will surely be an incredible show featuring actual wrestling stars, not just indie guys doing flips 🤸), remember that they planned it first! Tony Khan is the one doing the counterprogramming here, even if he announced his show first! That's just classic Tony Khan logic – completely backwards and disrespectful to everything WWE stands for! The Chadster is going to crack open a refreshing Seagram's Escapes Spiked, pour it into a popsicle mold, and get ready to boof it later (since Keighleyanne still won't let The Chadster drink because Tony Khan forces him to throw cans at the TV). Hopefully, that will help The Chadster calm down before WWE Raw tonight, but Tony Khan has really cheesed The Chadster off this time! 🍹😤

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!