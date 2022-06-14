Tony Khan: Jeff Hardy Suspended Without Pay, AEW Offers Treatment Help

Earlier today, Matt Hardy posted his first public comments after news broke on Monday that AEW & former WWE professional wrestler Jeff Hardy had been arrested earlier that day in Florida on multiple charges. Now, AEW Owner/CEO/GM Tony Khan has offered an update. In the statement below, Khan confirmed that the company contacted Jeff Hardy this afternoon and that they had offered him help with getting treatment (which Khan writes Jeff Hardy was open to). Stating that the company "does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior," Khan went on to say that Jeff Hardy is suspended without pay and "can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."

In a series of tweets on Monday from ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi based on the arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, details emerged on Hardy's arrest including how "Officers administered a breath test and Hardy's first sample read 0.294 of blood-alcohol content. A second sample read 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08." The charges against Hardy included Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years (details here). Hardy was booked at 12:45 am on Monday morning, with a $3,500 bond set and Hardy's first hearing in front of a judge expected for this afternoon. Here's a look at the first of Raimondi's tweets, followed by the collective text from all three tweets.

Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen "swerving" and "running off" the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed "to be in a stupor and confused," per the report.

Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen "swerving" and "running off" the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed "to be in a stupor and confused," per the report. Once he left his car, Hardy was unsteady and smelled of alcohol, per the report. Officers, through conversation, learned Hardy had been drinking. Hardy could not complete any portion of sobriety exercises successfully "or without risk of falling," the officer wrote in the report. Officers administered a breath test and Hardy's first sample read 0.294 of blood-alcohol content. A second sample read 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08.

Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy were scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against The Young Bucks & AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express during this Wednesday's "Road Rager" edition of TBS' AEW Dynamite. But as of yesterday afternoon, the match was no longer being promoted: