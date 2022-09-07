Tony Khan To Address CM Punk, Elite Situation on AEW Dynamite Tonight

It's official: Tony Khan will address the CM Punk situation on AEW Dynamite tonight, speaking publicly for the first time since the night of Punk's explosion at the All Out media scrum and the subsequent backstage brawl with members of The Elite. Khan announced on Twitter that he will address the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Championships on Dynamite, indicating that one or both championships could be stripped from the titleholders. Punk won the World Championship from Jon Moxley in the main event of All Out, while Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks won the Trios Championships in the final match of the tournament on that same night.

Following Punk's rant at the scrum, in which he attacked Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and The Elite, who he referred to as "EVPs" of the company, a violent altercation between The Elite vs. Punk and hanger-on Ace Steel reportedly occurred backstage. Omega and the Bucks are reported to have confronted Punk in his locker room, where the fight soon broke out, though there are mixed reports as to who "started" it. During the brawl, backstage producer Steel is reported to have struck AEW executive and World Trios Champion Nick Jackson in the eye with a steel chair and bitten and pulled the hair of Kenny Omega. Everyone involved in the altercation has reportedly been suspended, with Punk's future with the company in question. As for Khan himself, he was sitting next to CM Punk during the scrum looking bewildered and, occasionally, seeming to nod in agreement. Khan remained on the media scrum after Punk left, which is when the fight occurred. Khan never commented on Punk's behavior at the scrum, and neither he nor AEW have released any statement about the fight.

Regardless of what punishments may or may not be doled out, according to a report from Dave Meltzer, the World Championship situation will have to be changed. Meltzer is reporting that Punk's rumored injury will require surgery and a new champion, or interim champion, will need to be crowned.

Punk injury, believed to be from the tope, is serious. Rumors from Sunday but he hadn't confirmed them but it's been confirmed to me no matter what happens discipline-wise that the title situation has to be changed and addressed tonight. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Other matches and segments planned for tonight's AEW Dynamite include Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in a championship eliminator match. Plus: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship. We'll also see trios action as Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends take on Death Triangle. Additionally, MJF will be in Buffalo to deliver a highly anticipated promo that will likely also address the situation surrounding CM Punk and The Elite. Also, Chris Jericho will address "The AEW Galaxy" on tonight's episode. AEW Dynamite airs at 8PM Eastern on TBS.