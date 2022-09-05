CM Punk, Elite Reportedly Involved in Altercation After All Out

Last night at the All Out PPV, AEW rocked the wrestling world when CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to regain the AEW World Championship, only for MJF to return at Punk's next challenger. Then they completely overshadowed it with the post-PPV media scrum, where Punk absolutely unleashed on Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and The Elite. Following Punk's comments, according to reports from both Dave Meltzer and Sean Ross Sapp, there was an altercation backstage involving Punk, The Elite, and Ace Steel, which Meltzer described as a "melee." No other details are available at this time.

In the surreal media scrum, Punk addressed rumors he had an impact on Colt Cabana's contract situation by trashing Cabana and revealing their legal issues ended when Punk discovered that Cabana "shared a bank account with his mother.".But Punk went even harder at former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page and his friends Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, who are executive vice presidents of AEW, who Punk blamed for spreading rumors about him and Cabana. Page, in particular, seemed to vaguely reference the situation in a promo against Punk while they were feuding over the championship earlier this year, causing Punk to retaliate with unplanned and unapproved comments during his own promo on Jon Moxley a few weeks ago.

"I'm trying to run a fucking business, and somebody who hasn't done a damn thing in this business jeopardizes the first million dollar house that this company has ever drawn off of my back and goes on national television and does that; it's a disgrace to this industry," said Punk at the media scrum while he munched on a chocolate muffin. "It's a disgrace to this company. Now, we're far beyond apologies, right? I gave him a fucking chance. It did not get handled, and you saw what I had to do, which was very regrettable, lowering myself to his fucking level. But that's where we're at right now, and I will still walk up and down this hallway and say, 'If you have a fucking problem with me, take it up with me. Let's fucking go.'"

It would seem The Elite may have taken Punk up on his offer, if the reports are true. Read a full transcript of Punk's media scrum comments here.