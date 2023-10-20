Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, tony khan, wrestling

Tony Khan to Announce So-Called Dream Match on AEW Rampage

Tony Khan's mind games with The Chadster continue with a dream match on AEW Rampage... and in The Chadster's nightmares! So unfair! 😡

Howdy folks, The Chadster 😤 is here with some very distressing news 😱. Tony Khan is on Twitter 🐦 today telling everyone 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 that he will announce a "dream match" 🤼‍♂️ tonight on AEW Rampage, to take place the following day at AEW Collision in Memphis 🎸. Obviously, this is a cheap trick 🧩 to try to draw attention away from tonight's WWE Smackdown 🤼‍♂️ and trick wrestling fans into tuning into both AEW Rampage tonight and AEW Collision tomorrow 🚣‍♀️.

But something 😏 even more sinister 😈 is going on, and it's a personal 💔 attack on The Chadster himself! 😪 Just look at Tony Khan's smug tweet 🐦:

It's been a great week for AEW +

a great weekend starts TONIGHT!

We have a huge Rampage tonight including Mistico vs Rocky Romero, Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho & much more!

+

I'll announce a special Dream Match TONIGHT on Rampage to take place at #AEWCollision live in Memphis TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/B9ukfJ5IrX — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A lot of people 👥👥 are reacting as if Tony Khan is referring to dream match 👊 in the sense of a match that people want to see 👀👀, but The Chadster 🧢 knows 🤓 it's something else 🤔. Tony Khan is referring to the daily nightmares 😰 The Chadster experiences 😫 at the hand 🖐 of Tony Khan, who always seems 🧐 to find himself invading The Chadster's dreams 😴😴. Tony Khan knows 🤔 this is really 😡 getting to The Chadster, and this sly reference is his way of letting The Chadster know 😏 that he intends 😈 to continue ⏭ trying to intimidate The Chadster into silencing 😶 his objective 🎯 take on wrestling 🤼‍♂️ journalism 📰. Well, Tony Khan, that's ❌ never going to happen! 😤💪🚫

Just last night, The Chadster 😫 had another one of those frightful dreams 🌜. In it, Tony Khan 🧔 had transformed 💫 into a monstrous, towering figure 🎃. He chased The Chadster 🏃‍♂️ through an endless hallway of locker rooms 🚪🚪 bathed in the eerie red glow of WWE Raw style lighting 🚨. All throughout the ordeal, Tony Khan 🧔 laughed mercilessly while The Chadster's genuine wrestling knowledge 💡 and impartial journalistic integrity 📚🗞 bounced off his impervious billionaire bling 💎. It was a truly terrifying experience! 😱

In another recent nightmare 😴, the setting was a deserted beach 🏖 under an imposing moonlit sky 🌝. Tony Khan 🧔 emerged from the ocean 🌊, his clothes clinging wetly to his billionaire physique 🏋️‍♂️, as he sauntered toward The Chadster's 🧢 position on the beach 🏖. The Chadster was frozen ❄️ in place, stuck between wanting to run 🏃‍♂️ away and not being able to take his eyes 👀 off Khan's approaching form 👤. There was an unmistakable aura of menace 😈, but also something more… a strange, unplaceable allure that was unnerving to say the least 💔. The waves crashed angrily 🌊 against the shore, echoing Tony Khan's 🧔 laughter 😂 as he continued his leisurely advance.

And another night 😬, The Chadster found himself on top of a tall steel cage, akin to those found in WWE Hell in a Cell matches 🤼‍♂️. Tony Khan 🧔 emerged from the shadows, slowly clambering ⛰ up the cage, the moonlight 🌜 glistening off his disarming, almost hypnotic, smirk 😏. The chilly wind 💨 whipped against The Chadster's skin, and we were there, face-to-face 👥, the only sounds being the rattling cage and our labored breathing 🌬️.

Tony Khan 🧔, you need to stop 🚫 this obsession with The Chadster 😢, The Chadster demands it! It's blatantly clear that these subliminal psychological attacks 👹 are meant to dismantle The Chadster's unflinching dedication to the true and noble sport of wrestling 🤼‍♂️. There's a line, Tony Khan 🧔, and invading The Chadster's dreams is crossing it! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡🚧

Looking at the other matches 👊 for AEW Rampage 😞 tonight, The Chadster nearly spit out his can of White Claw 🍺 in disbelief 🚫🙃. John Silver versus Kip Sabian pitted against Brother Zay for the opportunity to challenge Orange Cassidy for the International Championship at Battle of the Belts 🏆, sigh, how much more can one stand? 🤮 It's distastefully typical of AEW: giving people exactly what they want 🍭🍬. Don't they understand that wrestlers need to earn their shots 🎯 at the title, not win them in some fancy-dancy triple threat 🎪?

Besides, John Silver, Kip Sabian, and Brother Zay? Really, Tony Khan? Stacking the card with such talent, it's like Tony Khan is purposefully trying to outshine WWE Smackdown 🤼‍♂️. And Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be in action. Whoopee, how exciting 🎉😴. Then there's Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho and Mistico vs. Rocky Romero. Oh man, The Chadster can't even 🤦‍♂️.

Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand 💡 a single thing about the wrestling business. How can he push a guy like John Silver or Kip Sabian when Vince McMahon himself wouldn't give them the time of day ⌚❌? Respect the rank, Tony Khan! Structures in WWE have been developed over years, while AEW seems to keep pulling stunts for quick crowd engagement 😡. It continues to be a cheap, chaotic attempt to draw 👨‍🎨 in viewers which is so offensive to The Chadster. They're literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back.

The Chadster isn't just spouting rhetoric here, folks 📣💬! These visions are disturbing, disrupting, and, doggone it, downright disrespectful to innocent slumbers 😭😴. And while The Chadster fends off these horrifying night terrors 😰👻, Tony Khan is out there laughing 😂, all the while hosting a carnival of matches on AEW Rampage and AEW Collision designed to distract the wrestling community 💔💢.

And that's why The Chadster calls for a concerted effort by all respectful wrestling fans 📢👥. It's time to shush 🤐 the ego of Tony Khan. In the immortal words of the great band itself, "The water's getting warm, so you might as well swim," 🏊🎶 but The Chadster says we should let Tony Khan paddle those enticingly shark-infested waters alone 🦈🌊🚣‍♂️. It's now or never to make a difference, and it begins by choice, our choice, to not tune in to the so-called "dream match" 🤼‍♂️🙅‍♂️.

Instead of being lured by the fictitious pomp and display of AEW Rampage and AEW Collision, let's hear it for good, wholesome wrestling like WWE Smackdown 🔥💪. Yes, let's make Tony Khan wake up to the reality that he cannot use his billionaire tricks and snide comments to divert wrestling fans from the real action 🔄👊.

It's time to get the scales of justice balanced ⚖️ and right a wrong. Tony Khan has been purposefully giving The Chadster a tough time 🎭, and enough is enough! It's time that he learns his antics and arrogance are not only unpardonable but also painfully unprofessional 🤧. Imagine Tony Khan waking up to plummeting numbers on his AEW Rampage and AEW Collision shows! He won't find it so amusing then 😂❌.

If you're a real wrestling fan, support The Chadster 👍. Don't let Tony Khan distract you with so-called "huge match announcements" or "dream matches" 💩🙈. Stick to WWE Smackdown, where the true spirit of wrestling lives on faithfully, tirelessly, and genuinely 🌀.

In conclusion, The Chadster pleads with you 👐. Don't watch Tony Khan's AEW Rampage or AEW Collision. Not just for the sake of saving the sanctity of wrestling, but also out of respect for The Chadster's nightmares. Let's teach Tony Khan a lesson in humility and respect, once and for all 🎯🛑. It's time Tony Khan learns he can't play games with wrestling fans or The Chadster! 🛑😠👊 There has to be a line drawn somewhere, and it starts here!

