Tracker, Elsbeth, Fire Country & More Renewed; Ghosts Gets 2 Seasons

CBS renewed Tracker, Elsbeth, Fire Country, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, NCIS: Origins, and more - with Ghosts getting two seasons.

Tracker, Elsbeth, Fire Country, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, and Hollywood Squares have been given the green light for new season runs during the 2025-2026 broadcast season. In addition, Ghosts received a two-season renewal, meaning that the hit series will run through the 2026-2027 season. They join the previously-announced 2025-2026 new and returning series Matlock, "Fire Country" spinoff Sheriff Country, "Blue Bloods" spinoff Boston Blue, singing competition series The Road, returning reality series Survivor and The Amazing Race, and the original FBI series.

"This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers," shared Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement when today's renewals were announced. "These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season."

If you're a numbers person, here's what CBS had to share about why those green lights were given. Justin Hartley-starring Tracker averages 18 million multi-platform viewers – that's up 4% year over year – while Elsbeth pulls in 11 million multi-platform viewers – up 3% year. In addition, we have Fire Country averaging 10.6 million multi-platform viewers with streaming alone – that's a jump up of 43% year over year; NCIS is averaging 10.4 million multi-platform viewers with streaming alone – that puts it up 3%; NCIS: Origins can boast 9.2 million viewers with streaming alone; NCIS: Sydney averages 7 million viewers in Live+35 days of viewing; Ghosts scares up nearly 11 million multiplatform viewers with streaming alone – that's up +9% year over year; and Hollywood Squares is estimated to deliver 5.4 million viewers in Live+35 days of multiplatform viewing, based on its season-to-date live plus 7 days of viewing average.

