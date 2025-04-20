Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Here's Your S02E17: "Memories" Preview & Season 2 Update

Along with our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, S02E17: "Memories," we have a look ahead to May 11th's season finale, S02E20: "Echo Ridge."

During tonight's episode of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, Colter (Hartley) helps Randy (Chris Lee) and Randy's ex piece together the clues to find a missing friend who went MIA after a night in Reno. In our updated rundown of the second season, we have the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and a set of sneak peeks for S02E17: "Memories." After doing the math, it appears we have two more chapters to go after tonight before May 11th's season finale, S02E20: "Echo Ridge," with the overview teasing a "shocking family secret" being revealed.

Tracker S02E17: "Memories" & Season 2 Finale "Echo Ridge" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 17: "Memories" – Randy (Chris Lee) enlists Colter's (Justin Hartley) services for his ex after her best friend goes missing following a night on the town in Reno. Written by Alex Katnelson & Amanda Morlock and directed by Yangzom Brauen.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 20: "Echo Ridge" – Colter (Justin Hartley) returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner's disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

