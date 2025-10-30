Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E03: "First Fire" Sneak Peeks Released; S03E06 Overview

Along with sneak peeks at CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E03: "First Fire," we have an early look at Nov. 23rd's S03E06: "Angel."

Article Summary Tracker S03E03 "First Fire" brings Colter into a chilling Halloween night murder and arson case.

Three sneak peek videos offer an early look at Tracker's latest action-packed episode.

Get episodic overviews for S03E04 "No Man’s Land", S03E05 "The Old Ways", and S03E06 "Angel".

S03E06 teases a missing crime scene cleaner and a group of amateur sleuths in pursuit.

What with it being Halloween season and all, we thought we would offer fans of CBS, Showrunner Elwood Reid, and series star/executive producer Justin Hartley's Tracker a special "treat." With the hit series returning on Sunday night with S03E03: "First Fire," we've added three sneak peeks to the official overview, image gallery, and trailer, which are waiting for you below. In addition, check out images and overviews for S03E04: "No Man's Land" (Nov. 9th), S03E05: "The Old Way" (Nov. 16th), and the recently-added S03E06: "Angel" (Nov. 23rd):

Tracker Season 3: S03E03 – S03E06 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 3: "First Fire" – On Halloween night, when a nurse is murdered and arsonist Heston Koontz disappears from a psychiatric facility, Colter follows a trail of unsettling clues to uncover the truth with assistance from local officer Dundee (Derek Richardson). Written by Ryan O'Nan and Annakate Chappell and directed by Aprill Winney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 4: "No Man's Land" – When a man disappears in a lawless Arizona desert town, Colter's (Justin Hartley) investigation uncovers a hidden relationship that draws him into a dangerous power struggle – and leaves him facing the hard conditions of the wilderness. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Travis Donnelly and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 5: "The Old Ways" – When four teens vanish during a hike in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Colter's search uncovers a hidden agenda behind their journey, leading him to an off-grid community where all their lives are put in danger. Written by Dominque Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 6: "Angel" – When a crime scene cleaner disappears, Colter discovers her fascination with true crime, which may have led her into dangerous territory. As he follows her trail, Colter uncovers a group of amateur sleuths whose hunt for a killer puts everyone at risk. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), the series is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!