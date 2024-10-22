Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Season 2: Check Out New Sneak Peeks at Episode 3 "Bloodlines"

If you're looking for sneak peeks at CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker S02E03: "Bloodlines," check out what we tracked down...

We know what you're thinking – that there's no way that CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker can top seeing Colter (Hartley) and his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles) reunite in S02E02: "Ontological Shock." If that's the case, then we would advise you to check out the overview, promo, sneak peeks, and image gallery for S02E03: "Bloodlines" because you're about to have your mind changed big time. With Colter finding himself forced to team with rival Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas), the possibilities are endless. Here's a look at what's ahead…

Tracker Season 2 Episode 3 "Bloodlines" Preview

Tracker Season 2 Episode 3: "Bloodlines" – Colter (Justin Hartley) and rival rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) team up to find a missing high school baseball star. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Travis Donelly and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at episode trailer, three sneak peeks, and image gallery released:

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!