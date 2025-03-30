Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 2: Check Out Our S02E15: "The Grey Goose" Preview

Check out our updated preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Tracker, S02E15: "The Grey Goose." Plus, a look ahead to the season finale.

On tonight's episode of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, Colter (Hartley) teams up with Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) to track an escaped prisoner who's taken a hostage. To do that, they need some important intel – but that's going to involve infiltrating a women's prison. Not easy. In addition to the official overview and image gallery for S02E15: "The Grey Goose," we also have the episode trailer and two new sneak peeks (bringing that total up to four). In addition, we also have a look at the season finale with the official overview for May 11th's S02E20: "Echo Ridge."

Tracker S02E15: "The Grey Goose" & Season Finale S02E20: "Echo Ridge"

Tracker Season 2 Episode 15: "The Grey Goose" – Colter (Justin Hartley) recruits fellow rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) to infiltrate a women's prison in order to gain access to critical information that would help track down an escaped prisoner and her hostage. Written by Annakate Chappell & Jai Franklin Sarki and directed by Ken Olin:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 20: "Echo Ridge" – Colter (Justin Hartley) returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner's disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!