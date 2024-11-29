Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Season 2 E08: "The Night Movers" Images, Sneak Peeks Released

Check out the image gallery and sneak peeks for CBS's next episode of Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, Season 2 Ep. 8: "The Night Movers."

Just because it's a holiday weekend (at least, in the U.S.) doesn't mean that CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker would be taking the weekend off. With that in mind, we have a look at this Sunday's episode, S02E08: "The Night Movers" (written by Elwood Reid and Annakate Chappell and directed by Ken Olin), to pass along. As you're about to see in the official overview, two sneak peeks, and image gallery below (as well as the episode promo, waiting above), Colter is not only on the trail of someone who may not be as nearly "dearly departed" as he wants folks to think but also getting a lead on some "bigger picture" issues.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 8: "The Night Movers" Preview

Tracker Season 2 Episode 8: "The Night Movers" – Colter (Justin Hartley) is tasked with tracking down a "ghost" when hired to find a man who seemingly died in a car accident months earlier. Meanwhile, Colter catches a break in his "white whale" case. Written by Elwood Reid and Annakate Chappell and directed by Ken Olin.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

