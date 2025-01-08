Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jutin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 9: "The Disciple": Colter Reteams with Keaton

Returning on Sunday, February 16, here's the overview and images for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker S02E09: "The Disciple."

Colter reunites with Keaton to track down a serial killer and a new lead in the Gina Picket case.

Guest star Brent Sexton joins Justin Hartley for this thrilling episode.

The episode directed by Bethany Rooney, penned by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock.

Even though CBS's Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker won't be back with the second half of Season 2 until Sunday, February 16th, that doesn't mean that it's too early for a look at what S02E09: "The Disciple" has to offer. Based on the overview and image gallery that was released, it looks like things are starting to heat up for Colter (Hartley) with his Gina Picket investigation as he reteams with Keaton (Brent Sexton) on a case.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 9: "The Disciple" Preview

A new lead in Colter's (Justin Hartley) white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

