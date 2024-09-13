Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Season 2 Official Trailer Previews Jensen Ackles' Return

A new trailer for CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker Season 2 includes a look at Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural) Russell Shaw.

How's this for a treat heading into the weekend? With CBS's hit Justin Hartley (NBC's This Is Us)-starring series Tracker returning on October 13th, we're getting a look at what's ahead – including a look at the return of Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural, The Boys) Russell Shaw, set to return in the second episode. "It has more to do with the family thing. We left off first season with Colter having a lot of questions. He doesn't even know who he can trust anymore. At the very beginning of last season, he thought his brother was involved in his father's death, and then come to find out, wait a minute, he might not have had anything to do with it. Also, why is Dory [their sister, played by Melissa Roxburgh] hiding all this stuff?" Hartley shared during an interview earlier this month, noting that Ackles' return will also see a deeper dive into the mysteries surrounding their family's backstory.

"So, Russell comes back, and Colter's got a couple of questions for him about this Dory situation and the box that she has and does Russell know where it is? Russell's also pretty heroic in Episode 2 and they get involved in this really black ops, kind of strange thing. And these government officials start asking about our dad out of the blue, and you're like, 'Whoa, what's this all about?' So, in every episode, Dad is becoming a little more vindicated, maybe, or just maybe completely nuts. We don't know. We dive a little bit deeper into that," Hartley added. Check out the trailer waiting for you above – and then take a minute with our preview for S02E01: "Out of the Past":

Tracker Season 2 Episode 1: "Out of the Past" Preview

Tracker Season 2 Episode 1: "Out of the Past" – While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter (Justin Hartley) makes a shocking discovery about the mother's past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie (Fiona Rene) opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma's (Abby McEnany) help in setting up shop. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin, here's a look at the image gallery for the second season opener:

EP Elwood Reid Offers Season 2 Insights

Speaking with TV Insider, EP Elwood Reid offered some insights into how Colter's family mysteries will see Russell and their sister, Dory (Roxburgh), continue to play a role in the overarching storyline – as all three begin to realize that their parents held many more secrets than they realized. "They'll be coming in and out of the show," Reid shared. "If we can drop a few bombs into Colter's life with those characters and then see how he wrestles with those, then we'll earn them coming back to sort of sort out— because, I mean, the evidence we have in the show right now is his sister definitely has a point of view about what he should do, which is just forget about it and leave it. And then you look at Jensen's character, Russell; he seems to have sort of put it all away in a box in some way and kind of just dealt with it. But you'll learn in Episode 2, he's got very different memories of something that happened in their past that Colter has no memory of."

With the revelation that Russell wasn't involved in his and Colter's father's death ("at least not in the capacity that Colter thought he did") and the other mysterious family dynamics in play, Reid believes that there's much more to the overall family story still left to tell – which means more opportunities to have Ackles and Roxburgh back. "Jensen's coming back, which is great. Can't wait to see him. We always have so much fun together. He's a riot and a super-talented actor as well. So we're very lucky to have him. And I love Melissa as a person. She's a close friend, and so I think there's a lot more story to tell there, so would love to have her back."

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

