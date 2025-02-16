Tracker Season 2: Our E09: "The Disciple" Preview; E11 Images/Overview

Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

With only hours to go until CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker returns for the remainder of its second season, we've got some sneak peeks at what S02E09: "The Disciple" has to offer – as Colter (Justin Hartley) and retired cop Keaton (Brent Sexton) reunite on a case that could offer them both the answers they've each been seeking. Following that, we have an official overview for Feb. 28th's S02E10: "Nightingale" – and we just added the official overview and image gallery for March 2nd's S02E11: "Shades of Gray."

Tracker Season 2 Episodes 9, 10, and 11 Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 9: "The Disciple" – A new lead in Colter's (Justin Hartley) white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 10: "Nightingale" – After Colter (Justin Hartley) is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jon Huertas.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 11: "Shades of Gray" – While tracking the son of a prominent New Jersey cupcake chain founder, Colter (Justin Hartley) gets thrust into the middle of a violent mafia war. Written by Travis Donnelly & Jordan Goodman and directed by Darren Grant.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

