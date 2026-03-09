Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 3 E12: "Do No Harm" Sneak Peek, S03E14 Images Released

Check out a sneak peek at CBS's Tracker Season 3 Episode 12: "Do No Harm" and an image gallery for March 29th's S03E14: "The Field Trip."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Tracker Season 3 Episode 12: "Do No Harm" and its gripping revenge-fueled plot.

Explore first-look images and an overview for Tracker S03E14: "The Field Trip," airing March 29th.

S03E13, "Breakaway," sees Colter on a B-movie set as he hunts down a missing veteran stuntman.

Major guest stars include David Ramsey and Erica Durance, adding Arrowverse and Smallville ties.

If you're a fan of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, then we've got a double dose of preview goodness coming your way. First up, we've added an episode trailer and sneak peek for S03E12: "Do No Harm," where a missing doctor leads to stolen drugs – and a whole lot more. In addition, we've added an overview and images for March 29th's S03E14: "The Field Trip" – and all of that is waiting for you below…

Tracker Season 3: S03E12 – S03E14 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 12: "Do No Harm" – When a doctor vanishes after her shift, Colter uncovers a trail of stolen drugs and disguises, revealing a calculated revenge plot. Written by Ryan O'nan & Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Aprill Winney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 13: "Breakaway" – After Baxter (David Ramsey), a veteran stuntman, disappears following a risky stunt, his girlfriend, Laura (Erica Durance), calls Colter to investigate a B-movie set, uncovering shady producers and a trail that leads into a dangerous underground world. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominque Holmes and directed by Dave Barrett.

Durance's Laura is "an accomplished stunt woman" who enlists Colter (Hartley) after her boyfriend Baxter disappears without a trace from a film set." Ramsey's Baxter is described as "a weathered veteran stuntman with a list of injuries as long as your arm. Finding "his star fading," Baxter is "reduced to working low-budget indie films to make ends meet," the character description continues. Along with the Smallville and "Arrowverse" connections with Durance and Ramsey, let's not forget that Hartley joined Smallville during the sixth season as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. And then there's the not-so-small matter of how the "Smallville" universe appeared during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that hit the "Arrowverse" back in 2019, but that's a whole other story.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 14: "The Field Trip" – When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father's desperation to find his son. Written by Elwood Reid & Annakate Chapell and directed by Melissa Hickey.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

