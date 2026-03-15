Posted in: Current News, Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: "New Sunnydale" Cast, Chloé Zhao Post Social Media Reactions

Here's what Buffy the Vampire Hunter: New Sunnydale director Chloé Zhao, and stars Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, and Sarah Bock had to share.

Article Summary Hulu passes on Chloé Zhao's Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot, shocking fans and cast alike.

Director Chloé Zhao and stars Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, and Sarah Bock share emotional reactions online.

Sarah Michelle Gellar posts gratitude to the team and reassures Buffy fans she’s ready for any coming apocalypse.

Cast members post behind-the-scenes moments, showing their close bond and love for the project.

One of the best ways to know how shocked the pop culture universe was when Sarah Michelle Gellar took to social media on Saturday to break the news that Hulu had passed on her, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot. Shortly after the news broke, we shared our thoughts and initial reactions to the news – and now, we're getting some early social media reactions from cast members Faly Rakotohavana (Hugo), Ava Jean (Larkin), Sarah Bock (Gracie), each sharing behind-the-scenes looks at how close they were. In addition, Zhao posted a video of the cast having some fun dancing during the production days.

Here's a look back at the video message that Gellar shared on Saturday, breaking the bad news and thanking Zhao – while also making it clear to the "Buffy" fans that she's still ready to be called upon when the Apocalypse hits. Following that, Armstrong took to Instagram Stories to share her feelings about the news and how much the project meant to her. Later, the actress would follow that up with a look at her character from the pilot. "🖤 your slayer," read the caption from Armstrong, accompanying the image.

Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the pilot also includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson, Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) as Shirley, Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ms. LaDuca, Audrey Hsieh (Found) as Keiko, and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Jessica.

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