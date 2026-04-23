Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS, Quarter Up

Invincible VS Releases Brand-New Story Trailer Ahead of Launch

Check out the official story trailer for the upcoming 3v3 fighter Invincible VS; the game launches for PC and consoles on April 30, 2026.

Article Summary Invincible VS gets a new story trailer ahead of its April 30, 2026 launch on PC and consoles.

The Invincible VS story mode blends comic and TV elements with an original twist built for 3v3 fighting action.

Skybound Animation crafted the cinematic story, with Helen Leigh, Mike Rogers, and Robert Kirkman involved.

Invincible VS features brutal 3v3 tag battles, cinematic story mode, arcade, training, and online multiplayer.

Skybound Entertainment and Quarter Up released a new trailer for Invincible VS ahead of the game's launch, as we got a proper story trailer. The story has elements to it that players and fans of the franchise will find familiar, as they have appeared in the comics and TV series before, but with a different kind of original twist to them as they take on a new life that fits the game's mechanics. We have the full details of what to expect from the team for you below, and the trailer above, as the game launches for PC and consoles on April 30, 2026.

A Story Mode Literally Ripped From Comic Book Pages

The Invincible VS Story Mode is written by Helen Leigh (writer and co-executive producer, Invincible) and Mike Rogers (Narrative Director, Invincible VS) in collaboration with Robert Kirkman (co-creator, Invincible), and produced by Skybound Animation, alongside Emmy award-winning Cinematics Supervising Director Seung Eun Kim (Arcane, The Batman). It delivers sharp dialogue and brutal battles across an 18-character roster, including fan favorites like Mark Grayson, Omni-Man, Rex Splode, and Atom Eve.

Notably, Invincible VS's Story Mode brings back many of the original voice actors from the show, including J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Michael Dorn as Battle Beast, Jay Pharoah as Bulletproof, Grey DeLisle as Thula, Phil LaMarr as Lucan, Ross Marquand as Robot, Melise as Dupli-Kate, Shantel VanSanten as Anissa and Todd Williams as Titan. Players will also recognize voices new to the Invincible franchise, including Aleks Le (Street Fighter, Marvel Rivals) as Mark Grayson/Invincible, Gavin Hammon (The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series, The Wolf Among Us) as Cecil Stedman, as well as musical powerhouse Tierra Whack, who voices Invincible VS's original character, Ella Mental – soon receiving her own origin story by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker in the Capes comic books, beginning with issue #7 out May 27.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

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