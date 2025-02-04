Posted in: Fox, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: Kansas City Chiefs, travis kelce

Travis Kelce Calls Out Media for Fueling NFL Refs/Chiefs Conspiracy

Super Bowl LIX Week: Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce questioned why the media was fueling the conspiracy theory about the NFL refs.

Whe it comes to whackjob conspiracy theories, there are two ways you can approach them. You can choose to ignore them with the hope that they'll go away. Spoiler? They don't – because social media is like a "tinfoil hat Valhalla." Of course, there's the other way to go – call the conspiracy out for being the steaming pile of nonsense that it is while twisting the knife on those who feed into it who should (you would think) know better. That brings us to this weekend's Super Bowl LIX and the media week leading up to the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

During his press conference on Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the "tinfoil hat-worthy" conspiracy that the NFL, FOX, and (we're assuming) the Illuminati are controlling the refs to guarantee that the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this year so that Travis Kelce can propose to Taylor Swift or some nonsense like that (you can read it here – our eyes start to bleed just thinking about it).

Earlier today, it was an issue that Kelce touched on briefly but effectively during his one-on-one with the media. Asked what question he would want to ask the media, Kelce used his response to call out the mainstream media for fueling Chiefs/refs conspiracy theory – and he has a point. That's the kind of thing you expect from social media – but for someone who calls themself a sports journalist to be playing into it (whether they believe it could actually be true or doing it for the ratings) is a joke.

In addition, Scott Green, Executive Director of the NFL Referees Association, issued a statement on behalf of the league's officials supporting Goodell's comments earlier in the week. "Commissioner Goodell's comments that it is 'ridiculous' to presume that NFL Officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on. Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team."

Green continued, "There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather, and, yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes. But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL Officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly."

