NFL: Goodell Shuts Down Chiefs/Refs Conspiracy: "Ridiculous Theory"

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the refs/Kansas City Chiefs conspiracy theory during his Super Bowl LIX news conference.

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out to see who walks away with the hardware when the smoke clears on Super Bowl LIX. For many, the championship game is the culmination of two teams who left everything on the field to be one game away from glory. For others, the championship game is the culmination of a team that left everything on the field to be one game away from glory – taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Last month, we offered our thoughts on just how "tinfoil hat-worthy" the conspiracy is that the NFL, FOX, and (we're assuming) the Illuminati are controlling the refs to guarantee that the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this year so that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift can… you know what, you can read it here (our eyes are starting to bleed just thinking about recapping the nonsense). The claim that the refs should've been wearing Chiefs jerseys all season long was addressed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier today during his annual Super Bowl-week news conference.

"A lot of those theories happen in social media, and they have a new life … I understand it; I think it reflects a lot of the fans' passion. I think it's also a reminder of how important officiating is," Goodell shared, making it clear that the men and women officiating take their roles and responsibilities seriously. "That's a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously," he added. "But at the end of the day, it's something we have to continue to work on: How do we make our officiating better at all times?" If all of this sounds familiar, it should – there were rumblings that last year's Super Bowl run was also orchestrated for political reasons.

Still, Goodell stands behind those responsible for enforcing the rules. "These officials are outstanding people – both men and women – and they go through a lot to become officials. It's a tough job, a really hard job. … I've never seen a more dedicated group of people than NFL officials to getting it right, to doing the best job they possibly can, and I'm incredibly proud of them," the commissioner added.

"That's a ridiculous theory — for anyone who might take it seriously. But at the end of the day, it's something we always have to continue to work on: How do we make our officiating better?" – Roger Goodell when asked about public perception that referees are favoring the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/uA2YX7FE7s — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

