True Blood, Six Feet Under: HBO Drives Stake Into Revival Talk's Heart If you've been keeping a candle burning for a Six Feet Under or True Blood reboot or revival on HBO, you can go ahead and blow it out.

Back in February of this year, HBO & (now) Max Content CEO Casey Bloys discussed Max's role in DC Studios heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's DCU, with Bloys taking some time to also update the statuses of a number of announced projects – and that included new takes, spinoffs, and/or sequel series from Alan Ball series Six Feet Under and True Blood. Regarding the former, Bloys said it never really went beyond the talking stages. As for the latter, the HBO & Max executive said it was considered "but nothing that felt like it got there," even after a few scripts were developed. Well, since that time, something big has changed – the name of the streaming service. As for the statuses of those two shows, HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, has pretty much shoveled the last bit of dirt on the idea of either project seeing the light of day. During an interview with Deadline Hollywood offering a rundown of updates on new, returning & on-the-bubble shows, Orsi made it clear that they're not interested in looking back. "That's not something that's exciting to us right now. We'd rather find something totally original, new, and un-derivative in terms of its world," Orsi shared.

Just before the end of 2020, it was announced that HBO and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa were teaming up for a new take on the popular vampire drama series True Blood as well as the Charlaine Harris novels. Aguirre-Sacasa was set to executive produce and was also expected to co-write the pilot with executive producer Jami O'Brien (NOS4A2), with Ball returning to executive produce. Back in December 2021, reports surfaced that a follow-up Six Feet Under was in very early development at the cable giant. Though Ball and original executive producers Bob Greenblatt & David Janollari were attached to executive produce the new project, there wasn't a writer attached, and it wasn't clear if it would be a reboot or sequel series.

