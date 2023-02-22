Waller in "Active Development," DCU "Other Options" & More Updates HBO & HBO Max content head Casey Bloys had some interesting updates on DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran's DCU series plans.

If you're a frequent reader of Bleeding Cool, then you know that a day hasn't done by when we haven't had an update on what's going on with the DCU since DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran announced their first wave of films & series at the end of last month. Along with the previously-known Colin Farrell-starring Penguin & two other potential series set in the universe of Matt Reeves' The Batman as well as a second season of the John Cena-starring Peacemaker, we learned that five more series are on the horizon. Now, thanks to a profile of & interview with Casey Bloys, CEO of content for HBO and HBO Max, by Variety, we're learning just how important of a role that HBO Max will be playing in the new DCU moving forward.

As Gunn & Safran mentioned during the rollout of DC Studios' "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters," production continues to move forward on the adult animated series Creature Commandos, a project that Gunn has penned the scripts for and that has been in development for some time. When it comes to the "The Suicide Squad" universe series Waller, the profile on Bloys shared that the Viola Davis-starring series (expected to include a number of Peacemaker familiar faces) was already in "active development." That brings us to the Green Lantern series Lanterns, the Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost, and the comedy series Booster Gold – and that's where things get interesting.

When addressing the three DCU projects, Bloys made it clear (as Gunn stated previously regarding a return to respecting writing & writers) that their prospects begin with the writing team and then tracking development from there. "As I talked to James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran] about it, we're going to develop these things, and hopefully, they're all great," Bloys explained. "If they're not, we'll have other options, and we'll see. But what's most exciting is that they've got a plan. Anything that James is excited about in terms of DC, I'm good with. I just want to make sure for Max that they're the best shows that we can do." While most of that isn't surprising and actually tracks with what we've been hearing since the end of January, Bloys' "we'll have other options, and we'll see" has us a bit curious. Is Bloys talking about a project not working as a series but maybe as an audio drama? Or does "other options" mean there are other projects in a holding pattern that could be moved on? Some very interesting comments to keep track of… stay tuned!