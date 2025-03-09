Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: true detective

True Detective: Guess Which Season is Matthew McConaughey's Favorite?

Matthew McConaughey on his favorite season; Showrunner Issa López's True Detective: Night Country has "a lot about it that I appreciated."

Despite the disrespect that a certain series creator threw at True Detective: Night Country Showrunner Issa López while the award-winning series was initially airing, there's no denying that the Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson-starring first season is some brilliant television on any number of levels. Speaking with Variety in support of his upcoming film The Rivals of Amziah King (set for SXSW on March 10), McConaughey offered a brief thought on the Jodie Foster and Kali Reis-starring fourth season before revealing which is his favorite season (the answer will not surprise you).

"I watched, I saw it. Yeah, there's a lot about it that I appreciated," McConaughey offered about López's vision of the franchise before moving onto his favorite season – (drumroll) his own. "My favorite season — and I feel like I can say this objectively — is Season 1. I happen to be in that one, so I thought that was incredible, incredible television and a great series. I watched it weekly, like everyone else, on Sunday night, and that was an event for me. And I got to sit back and enjoy that," McConaughey added. "I loved the water cooler talk on Monday morning. Even though I made it, I sort of forgot what was going to happen next. It was one of the great events in TV."

Previously, True Detective Showrunner Issa López noted that the fifth season of the hit HBO anthology series will not be a direct continuation of "Night Country," but there will be some threads and connections – similar to how "Night Country" connected to the first season. In addition, López added that the fifth season will have "different characters, different placement, a lot of connections with NC, 'Night Country.'" In February of this year, HBO EVP Francesca Orsi confirmed during the premiere of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 that the fifth season would hit screens in 2027. The location will be Jamaica Bay, NY, with Orsi adding, "Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with 'Night Country.' It's a different milieu [than Night Country] but just as powerful." Filming is expected to get underway in the upcoming months (with casting in its early stages – reportedly, with two male and one female lead). "I'm really excited about it. We have a small writers room going with Issa; she's excited," Orsi added. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can't wait for this to go. It's all about casting and getting this ready."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!