Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: barack obama, donald trump, opinion

Trump "Didn't Make a Mistake" with Racist Michelle & Barack Obama Post

Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt don't sound apologetic about Trump's racist post about Barack & Michelle Obama.

Leave it to Donald Trump to find a way to make everything about him in the worst way possible. Overnight on Thursday, Trump was dropping a steaming pile of rants when he went back to his favorite topic: how the U.S. elections have been unfair to him. While doing so, Trump ignited a firestorm of pushback over a portion of a video he shared on his version of social media that included a racist AI depiction of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as gorillas. Shortly after the pushback began, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to defend the racist post in a statement: "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from 'The Lion King.' Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public." That story would change several hours later, and with mounting pressure, leading to Trump's White House pulling the racist post and shifting the blame to an unnamed staffer: "A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down."

Well, they may have taken it down, but Trump made it clear during a presser earlier today that he "didn't make a mistake" and didn't feel the need to apologize, as he continued to push his election conspiracies, which have been repeatedly shut down in court. In addition, Leavitt appeared on FOX News' The Ingraham Angle to continue pushing the "Lion King" excuse and claim that it was the Democrats making much ado about nothing. It should be noted that a number of familiar names from both sides of the aisle called out Trump for the post and not just one party/ideology. Also, it says something when even host Larua Ingraham calls your "staffer" excuse into question.

Here's a look at what Trump had to say to the press aboard Air Force One earlier today (audio and video), followed by a clip of Leavitt seemingly still defending the post and passing the blame onto those who "dared" to be offended (with huge thanks to Acyn for being an excellent source for the news you need:

Reporter: The WH says a staffer sent that video. Are you going to fire the staffer? Trump: No. I looked at it. I didn't see the whole thing. I gave it to the people, they posted it. Reporter: Are you going to apologize? Trump: No, I didn't make a mistake. pic.twitter.com/VH1qmEOmb2 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Reporter: The WH says a staffer sent that video. Are you going to fire the staffer? Trump: No. I looked at it. I didn't see the whole thing. I gave it to the people, they posted it. Reporter: Are you going to apologize? Trump: No, I didn't make a mistake. It was a take off… pic.twitter.com/KXLHnhr8lE — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Ingraham: Can you really throw a staffer under the bus for this? Leavitt: It was a meme.. It was from a Lion King video. Leave it to the leftist media, of course, to talk about this all day… pic.twitter.com/zbZNy327id — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!