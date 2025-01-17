Posted in: Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: jon voight, mel gibson, opinion, sylvester stallone, trump

Trump Enlists Voight, Gibson, Stallone (Sorry, Sorbo, Baio & Cain)

Trump chose Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone as "Hollywood ambassadors"?!? What about Kevin Sorbo, Scott Baio, and Dean Cain?!?

As Donald Trump prepares to ooze his way back into The White House for what could possibly be the final four years of this messy experiment we call the United States of America, the ex-reality show host, multi-impeached POTUS, and convicted felon is calling on Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone to be his "special ambassadors" to Hollywood. Their mission? In Trump's words, it's so they can bring back "The Golden Age of Hollywood." But if you translate that to the words that actual human beings use, what Trump is saying is, "I'm sending three people to help me turn Hollywood into a steaming pile of right-wing propaganda like I did over at FOX 'News." Hmmm… Voight, Gibson, and Stallone, huh? Where to begin with the jokes?

Career-wise, we're not sure Voight could find Hollywood on a map, so maybe now someone will take a meeting with him—but let's not be negative! Think about it for a second. Each of them could cover their personal areas of expertise and address them in the entertainment industry. For example, Voight could spearhead family-based initiatives to ensure that Hollywood portrays healthy, caring, and loving families well. Of course, you could have Gibson heading outreach to women, law enforcement, and the Jewish community – three groups that Gibson has a very colorful past with. As for Stallone… maybe he just pops up every now and then to remind everyone that he really did win an Oscar for Rocky. For writing. Let that sink in.

But as much as we're going to enjoy mocking three raging midlife crises who think they're really going to have a say over what Hollywood does, we would be disgusted with ourselves if we didn't address the obvious. To Kevin Sorbo, Scott Baio, and Dean Cain, I would simply like to say… HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA! All of those years worshipping Trump – and yet, when the time came for Trump to pay them back for their love and support over the years? "Hercules," "Chachi," and Public Access Superman got ghosted by the incoming POTUS. If Voight, Gibson, and Stallone are the jokes, then Sorbo, Baio, and Cain were definitely the punchlines in all of this.

