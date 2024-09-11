Posted in: ABC, Opinion, TV | Tagged: donald trump, elon musk, opinion, taylor swift

Trump Goes "Mean Girls," Musk Goes Creepy Over Taylor Swift/VP Harris

As if the debate wasn't bad enough, Donald Trump and Elon Musk REALLY did not take Taylor Swift endorsing VP Harris and Gov. Walz very well.

In case you haven't heard, there were two big political/pop culture moments that went down on Tuesday night. First, Vice-President Kamala Harris wiped up the stage with ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump during their ABC debate. Beat that man so bad he started screaming about people eating dogs and cats – that's how bad it was. Following that, singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift took to Instagram with a lengthy message explaining why she was endorsing, supporting, and voting for VP Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Tim Walz], who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift wrote in her overall endorsement – signing it, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" – a dig at Trump's VP pick Sen. JD Vance's previous disparaging comments about women who choose to not have children.

Well, you can only imagine how the combination of those two things would impact fragile egos like the ones that Trump and Elon Musk hold so dear. For Trump, it was all about going the Mean Girls route of, "Well, I didn't like her anyway" (except when he was accepting her AI "endorsement") when he attempted damage control on FOX "News'" Fox & Friends this morning. "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She's a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan," Trump said, attempting to make it sound believable.

"It was only a matter of time. You couldn't possibly endorse Biden. But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace. But I Like Britanny. Britanny is great. She's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she's terrific," he continued. The "Brittany" that Trump refers to is Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes – who is a teammate of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce – who is dating Swift.

Then there's this from Musk – which is weird, gross, disturbing, creepy, and confusing on so many levels. I feel like there might be more that needs to be said – but sometimes, you just know when to let the steaming pile of craziness that's stinking up the room speak for itself…

Here's a look back at Swift's Instagram post that went live shortly after the debate ended on Tuesday night:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!