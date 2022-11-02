Tuca & Bertie Creator Confirms Series Not Returning for Season 4

Some surprising and painfully bad news for fans of Lisa Hanawalt's Tiffany Haddish & Ali Wong-starring Adult Swim series Tuca & Bertie. Originally staring at Netflix, the series will be wrapping up its run on Cartoon Network's late-night programming block after its third season. "To all our fans- we love you and can't thank you enough for your support over the years. Please never stop making weird fan art (and dressing up as the characters for Halloween!), it brings me endless joy," Hanawalt wrote in a message posted on social media, hoping to eventually share the "beautiful and weird ending" they had in mind for the adult animated series. As of this writing, Adult Swim had not commented on the post.

Here's a look at Hanawalt's tweet making the announcement earlier today:

In the meantime… don't be a stranger, keep in touch, you can follow my patreon if you'd like regular updates from me :) https://t.co/VAIkdRA9bG — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) November 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Tuca (Haddish) and Bertie (Wong) are best friends, and they're both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She'll deal with them later, right now she's just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity…good thing he's just a cartoon.

Tuca & Bertie is created and executive produced by Hanawalt, with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish, and Wong also serving as executive producers. The series is produced by Michael Eisner's The Tornante Company with the animation being done at Shadowmachine. Tornante Television is a leading independent studio wholly-owned by Eisner's Tornante Company. Tornante Television develops, produces and finances animated and live action comedy and drama series for both domestic and international distribution. In addition to Tuca & Bertie, the company produced the acclaimed series BoJack Horseman for Netflix and Undone for Amazon Studios, with Tornante Television producing NOS4A2 on AMC Networks.