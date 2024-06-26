Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, season 2, sylvester stallone, tulsa king

Tulsa King Season 2 Teaser: Sly Stallone Series Returns In September

Returning in September, here's a Season 2 teaser for Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter & Craig Zisk's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King.

Just because we're in the middle of the summer doesn't mean that it's too early to start thinking about the fall. With that in mind, Paramount+ released a teaser for the second season of Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter, and Craig Zisk's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King. As filming continues in Oklahoma and Atlanta, viewers in the U.S. and Canada can lock in Sunday, September 15th (and across Paramount+ international markets beginning Monday, September 16th) for the show's return. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+, the returning series sees Stallone joined by an ensemble cast that includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.

In season two, Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they're not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.

Paramount+'s Tulsa King is executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter, Craig Zisk, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood, and Keith Cox. The streaming series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

