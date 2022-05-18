Tulsa King: Sheridan/Stallone Series Premieres This November

With today being Paramount Global's big Upfronts session for advertisers & the media at large, it's no surprise that we would be getting some news about how things are going in and around Taylor Sheridan's ever-expanding. And this time, we have some big news to pass along about the Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King. Currently in production in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the series will hit streaming screens on Sunday, November 13, with its first two episodes… and it's going to be an event. Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek of the series premiere as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly-anticipated Season 5 return of Yellowstone that night (with the second episode airing behind Yellowstone on November 20). Sheridan serves as an executive producer alongside Terence Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street), who also serves as the series showrunner and writer.

Paramount+'s Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) also star, along with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Allen Coulter; Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce the project.