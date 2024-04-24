Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, twilight of the gods, zack snyder

Twilight of the Gods Image; Zack Snyder Animated Series Set for Fall

Set for a spotlight at Annecy and to hit Netflix screens this fall, here's a look at a new image from Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods.

It's been a few months since we last updated what was going on with Zack Snyder's (Watchmen, Man of Steel, 300, Army of the Dead) and Jay Oliva's (Trese, Batman The Dark Knight Returns, Justice League The Flashpoint Paradox) Twilight of the Gods. But that changed this week when we learned that the upcoming animated series would be getting a major spotlight during the "Next on Netflix Animation: From 'Twilight of the Gods' to 'Wallace & Gromit,'" taking place on Wednesday, June 12th, during the Annecy Animation Festival. Joining Snyder for the event are executive producer Deborah Snyder and Xilam Animation Director Slimane Aniss – with the trio set to roll out clips from the series. Now, we're getting a new image from Twilight of the Gods – along with the heads-up that the adult animated series would be hitting screens this fall.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub back in December 2023, Snyder confirmed that the animated series will run eight episodes – while also explaining how testing boundaries with the project can create some unforeseen circumstances. "I just think that it was one of these things that we kind of did not understand, first of all, the rigors of what it would take to make eight episodes of animation. If I had known, I don't know if I would have done it," Snyder revealed. As for what viewers can expect when the series does hit their streaming screens (a premiere date hasn't been locked down yet), Snyder believes it's fair to assume that there will be the kind of violence that they've gotten used to from his filmography – adding that the series will also have "a lot of sex […] because that's fun."

Snyder also broke down the main points of the plot. "It's basically this: there's a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride-to-be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge," Snyder detailed. "She enlists a cast of characters – a seer, a dwarf – and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It's a mission; it's a revenge story. Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I've really enjoyed working through and with because she's just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her."

And speaking of casting, Netflix's Twilight of the Gods sees Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, Stuart Martin as Leif, John Noble as Odin, and Paterson Joseph as Loki. In addition, viewers can look forward to hearing the vocal talents of Rahul Kohli as Egill, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona, Jamie Chung as Hel, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, and Lauren Cohen as Inge.

It was back in Summer 2019 when we learned that Zack Snyder (Watchmen, Man of Steel, 300, Army of the Dead) would be spearheading a new anime series set in the world of Norse mythology. Jay Oliva (Trese, Batman The Dark Knight Returns, Justice League The Flashpoint Paradox) co-created the series with Snyder and serves as showrunner, director & executive producer – with Deborah Snyder & Wesley Coller producing the series with Oliva through Stone Quarry Animation, alongside Snyder.

