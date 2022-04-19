Twisted Metal: Kitao Sakurai Directing Peacock/Anthony Mackie Series

A little less than two months after learning that Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions & Universal Television's Anthony Mackie (Captain America 4)-starring Twisted Metal take had received a series order from Peacock, we're learning who is coming aboard behind the camera. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) will direct multiple episodes and is "expected to executive produce." Twisted Metal is a high-octane action-comedy about a motor-mouthed outsider who's offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck. Mackie plays John Doe, a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will serve as showrunner & executive produce the series, with Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick attached to executive produce. Electric Avenue's Will Arnett and Marc Forman will executive produce along with Peter Principato/Artists First. Mackie, his manager Jason Spire from Inspire Entertainment, and PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan as well as Hermen Hulst (Head of PlayStation Studios) are also set to executive produce.

"'Twisted Metal' has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also, Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!" said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "This adrenaline-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions, and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, added, "We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions. Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept."