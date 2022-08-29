Twisted Metal: Peacock Series Wraps Filming, Begins Post-Production

Some great news for fans of Twisted Metal interested in Peacock's live-action/comedy adaptation of the popular video game franchise. Showrunner, writer & executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) took to social media to let everyone know that filming has wrapped and they're moving on to post-production. And while Smith explains why there's not a whole lot they can show that won't be a spoiler, they do share some heartfelt well-wishes to a cast & crew that "dealt with lightning delays, extreme heat, and cars" to get the job done. And as you've seen over the past few months, that cast includes Anthony Mackie (Captain America 4), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Hayden Church (Divorce), Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Murderville), Neve Campbell (Scream 5, The Lincoln Lawyer) Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Will Arnett (Lego Masters, Murderville), Joe Seanoa (AEW) aka Samoa Joe, Mike Mitchell (The Tomorrow War, Love), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley), and Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things, NCIS).

"That's a wrap on 'Twisted Metal' season one! I wish I could share more pictures, but literally, everything is a spoiler, so enjoy this ice sculpture we had on our last day. One other thing I'll share is that this cast and crew were something special – even as we dealt with lightning delays, extreme heat, and cars, everyone worked as hard as they could to make sure 'Twisted Metal' kicked as much ass as possible," Smith wrote in the Instagram post marking the wrap on filming. "The last day of shooting felt like the last day of camp, with lots of laughs, a few tears, and ice cream being handed out the back of Sweet Tooth's truck. We all had so much fun making this show, and I know you're all going to have so much fun watching it. Now, on to post!" Now here's a look at that one thing Smith was able to share with us:

Mackie's John Doe is a smart-ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives, facing savage vehicles of destruction as he delivers much-needed supplies from one post-apocalyptic settlement to another. With no memory of his family or past, John's only goal is survival until he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community comes true. Beatriz's Quiet is a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn't stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet's wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe. Church's Agent Stone is a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgments.

Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America… and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power. Arnett & Seanoa's Sweet Tooth is a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses "Lost Vegas" as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck. Campbell is set for the recurring role of Raven, though no additional information on the series character was released. Cabral is set to play Quiet's (Beatriz) over-protective brother, Loud. Mitchell's Stu & Vaughans' Mike are the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of this world and together often find themselves to be more followers than fighters. Beatty Jr.'s Tommy is a grizzled and weathered cartographer who knows the dangers of the Wild Midwest.

Stemming from writer & showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Twisted Metal is executive produced by Smith, Mackie, Arnett, director Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip), Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Arnett & Forman, Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions; and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produce.