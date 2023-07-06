Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: elon musk, linda yaccarino, opinion, threads, twitter

Twitter CEO Offers Threads Users Hope; Legal Shot Across Zuck's Bow?

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino's tweet offered Threads users some unexpected hope; Mark Zuckerberg reportedly got a legal shot across his bow.

It's not like there aren't a million reasons already out there to drive the point home, but if you needed yet another example of just how much of a mess Elon Musk has made of Twitter? Look no further than the fact that folks are looking to Mark Zuckerberg to be their social media savior. Let that sink in for a second. But while it's still way too early to know if Zuckerberg's Threads (the supposed "Twitter Killer" app) will end up being a viable option or just another social media app on an ever-growing pile of social media apps, if Zuckerberg's numbers are to be believed (make up your own joke here – we're not doing all of the comedy heavy-lifting for you)? There were 30 million people looking to give it a try as of this morning – and that was well less than 24 hours after the app first dropped. But there doesn't seem to be a whole lot that's impressed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino during that time, who tweeted, "We're often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated." Just to be clear? Yaccarino didn't directly reference what the message was about. But if it was about Threads, well then… thank you. Considering what both Twitter and segments of its "community" have become, I don't think there's a single person who's jumped over to Threads who's looking for it to become a Twitter clone.

As you can see, Yaccarino also used the same tweet (hope she's not limited) to rally the troops by painting an interesting picture of the social media landscape. "On Twitter, everyone's voice matters. Whether you're here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others — on Twitter, YOU can be real. YOU built the Twitter community. And that's irreplaceable. This is your public square." If you were expecting it to end with, "Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!"? You're not alone – here's the tweet:

On Twitter, everyone's voice matters. Whether you're here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others — on Twitter YOU can be real. YOU built the Twitter community. 🙏👏 And that's irreplaceable. This… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

But just in case… Semafor reported earlier today that Alex Spiro, representing Musk's social media service, accused Zuckerberg & his company via a letter of "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property." Here's a look at the meat of the letter: "Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information. Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta." Well, it looks like we might just get Zuckerberg vs. Musk after all – but in a courtroom and not the octagon.

