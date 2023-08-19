Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, linda yaccarino, opinion, twitter, x

Twitter X: Musk, Yaccarino "Better" Block/Mute; Google, Apple Opinion

Elon Musk & CEO Linda Yaccarino promise "something better" for Twitter X's block/mute - and why Google & Apple might not be an obstacle.

In a move that we're sure had nothing to do with needing another headline distraction now that the "fight" with Mark Zuckerberg fell apart, Musk announced on Friday that he plans on getting rid of the ability to block Twitter accounts (except in DMs), arguing… wait for it… "it makes no sense." Well, coming in with the broom to sweep up the mess that Musk left behind is none other than Twitter X CEO Linda Yaccarino – who took to the social media service to reaffirm that "Our users' safety on X is our number one priority" and that they were "building something better than the current state of block and mute" – welcoming the feedback. Two things to keep in mind. First, you can bet that whatever "something better than the current state of block and mute" that they create will make it really difficult to block ads. Second, for those of you hoping that Apple and Google can put a stop to this – some possible bad news. All Musk & Yaccarino need to do is make sure that Twitter X's new block/mute needs those app store's requirements – and that's not necessarily a bar that's as high as Twitter X users would like it to be.

Here's a look at Yaccarino's tweet, followed by a look back at the mess that Musk stirred up on Friday:

Our users' safety on X is our number one priority. And we're building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming. https://t.co/ekIvyOhRqQ — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Musk's suggestion to use the mute feature as it currently exists was further proof that Musk might need a remedial course on how his own social media service operates in the real world. By blocking, a user gets to restrict the garbage out there from reaching them, checking out their tweets, and following them. Exactly the kind of basic-level protection you would want users to have against s***bags who message them death threats and racist/sexist bile.

As for mute, the only benefit is getting an account's posts removed from your timeline – not much else. Some will argue that switching an account to "private" is another viable option – which it is if you're okay with chasing victims into the shadows instead of giving them basic social media protections. Of course, that begs the question of just how many folks have blocked Musk – maybe Yaccarino showed him the numbers? Here's a look at Musk's steaming pile of wisdom from yesterday:

Block is going to be deleted as a "feature", except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It makes no sense — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

