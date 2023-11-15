Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, opinion, trump, univision

Univision, Donald Trump Now Best Bros? Anchor Krauze Exits Network

As rumblings grow that Univision's new owners are looking to make nice-nice with Donald Trump, anchor León Krauze has left the network.

"Well, the Latino vote is so incredible because they're unbelievable people. They have incredible skills, incredible energy, and they're very entrepreneurial. All you have to do is look at the owners of Univision. They're unbelievable entrepreneurial people. And they like me." That was a direct quote from ex-reality show host & multi-impeached POTUS Donald Trump during an "interview" with Univision last week – held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound. If you're wondering why that sounds weird – or by how "softball" the interview was – you're not alone. Because this is the same Univision that Trump referred to as "a leftist propaganda machine" that served as a "mouthpiece of the Democrat Party." The interview had a lot of folks scratching their heads – and not just among Democrats and President Joseph Biden's campaign. The Washington Post reported that "some journalists inside Univision" took issue with the interview and that there were concerns that Mexican media company Grupo Televisa was beginning to shift the network toward a much more conservative, right-wing approach to its broadcasting moving forward.

Earlier today, we may have seen the next shoe to drop over the Trump/Univision controversy, with Variety reporting that Noticiero Univision Edición Nocturna co-anchor León Krauze has left the network in the wake of the fallout from the interview. "TelevisaUnivision expresses our heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding contributions, expertise, and insightful analyses delivered by Leon Krauze throughout his tenure with our news division," the company said in a statement, with no details offered regarding the reasons behind Krauze's departure. "We sincerely appreciate his dedicated efforts in empowering and informing Hispanic communities at both the national and local levels for over a decade. We extend our best wishes to Leon in all his future professional endeavors."

Adding more fuel to the argument that Univision is tossing out any attempts at objectivity was the news that the network had canceled ad buys that the Biden campaign had already secured for Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Univision's response? The network claimed that it had a policy prohibiting opposition advertising when a single candidate was being interviewed. Of course, where that policy was when the advertising reps were taking a check from the Biden campaign on behalf of Univision remains an unanswered question. And reportedly – though not officially confirmed and based on sources allegedly close to the situation but not willing to go on record – an appearance on the network by Biden's Hispanic media director Maca Casado was canceled.

