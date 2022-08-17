Vampire Academy Sets 4-Episode Premiere; Official Trailer, Images

Fans of author Richelle Mead's works are going to have to set aside a few hours on Thursday, September 15th. Because that's when writers, showrunners & executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies) and Marguerite MacIntyre's (The Originals, Legacies), highly-anticipated Vampire Academy is set to hit Peacock. But it won't be any kind of one-episode premiere. Oh no, viewers can look forward to the first four episodes dropping (with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays after). Along with a ton of preview images (some here, with others coming shortly) and an official trailer, Plec & MacIntyre passed along a note to fans about the project:

Though we have loved Richelle Mead's wholly original book series since it came out 15 years ago, it has never been more timely. A brilliant exploration of an inherently unbalanced class-based society, with pampered Royals on one end, and a Guardian class whose sole purpose is to protect them on the other, as well as an ugly dynastic change on the horizon, it's a world teetering on the edge. And though set in an enclave (most) Humans are unaware of, it's a world that's all too recognizable. Shot in a castle in Spain, filled with grandeur, palace intrigue, exciting fight sequences, and romance, at its heart VA is a story about the revolutionary power of friendship, particularly female friendship as we follow the extraordinary Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir, two young women on the brink of inheriting a world order they never questioned until now. And as they begin to see their world for what it is, not only do idols fall, but they realize even their own friendship isn't immune to the cruelties of the system they were born into. A hard truth with the power to tear them apart, or spark a revolution. As friends ourselves for almost two decades, we recognize the inimitable power of female friendship not only through life, love, and loss, but as a spur to urge each other to do better. Rose and Lissa believe they can make the world they want to see. We can't think of a better message to send out into the world. Thank you!

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Peacock's Vampire Academy, premiering on September 15th with four episodes:

From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage 'Strigoi' who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first.

Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar, and Jillian DeFrehn also executive produce. Plec, Bille Woodruff (first episode), Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, and Geoff Shotz direct, with the series produced by Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group).