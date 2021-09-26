Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix Sequel Spinoff Releases First Look, Images

Over the summer, fans of the "Vikings" franchise were offered a look at how production was going with the spinoff of Michael Hirst's (Elizabeth, The Tudors) critically-acclaimed series Vikings. Flash ahead nearly four months later, and now they're getting a first look at (along with three new preview images of) writer & executive producer Jeb Stuart's (Die Hard, The Fugitive) sequel series Vikings: Valhalla. Set 100 years after the original series concludes and dramatizing the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe. This is the next chapter of the Vikings legend that fans have been waiting for and now they can judge for themselves if it was worth the wait.

Coming in 2022 to storm Netflix's streaming coasts, here's a first look at what viewers can expect from

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vikings: Valhalla | First Look | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tw6gUC2csv4)

The all-new VIKINGS: VALHALLA begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released during the summer, followed by a look at the upcoming series' cast:

SAM CORLETT as LEIF ERIKSSON: A Greenlander and intrepid sailor, raised on the outer fringes of the known world.Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.

FRIDA GUSTAVSSON as FREYDIS ERIKSDOTTER: Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, and a staunch believer in the "old gods."

LEO SUTER is HARALD SIGURDSSON: A Viking noble and of the last berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome.

BRADLEY FREEGARD is KING CANUTE: The King of Denmark, whose ambitions will mold the course of the 11th century.

JÓHANNES JÓHANNESSON is OLAF HARALDSON: A physically huge and ambitious Viking; stern and unforgiving. Olaf is an "Old Testament" Christian.

LAURA BERLIN is EMMA OF NORMANDY: The young, ambitious and one of the wealthiest women in Europe. Of the Norman court, and Viking blood.

DAVID OAKES is EARL GODWIN: The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England.

CAROLINE HENDERSON is JARL HAAKON: A great warrior, tolerant leader and ruler of Kattegat.

POLLYANNA McINTOSH is QUEEN ÆLFGIFU: Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark.

ASBJØRN KROGH NISSEN is JARL KÅRE: Jarl Kåre presents a threat to the old pagan ways.

Netflix has ordered 24 episodes of the new series, with Stuart, Hirst, and MGM Television's Morgan O'Sullivan executive producing. "I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix," Hirst said in a statement when the series was first announced. "Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history."

Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, teaser, valhalla, Vikings