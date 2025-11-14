Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: VisionQuest, WandaVision

VisionQuest: Olsen "Excited to See" How WandaVision Trilogy Ends

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is "excited to see" how Paul Bettany's VisionQuest completes the WandaVision/Agatha All Along trilogy.

Article Summary Elizabeth Olsen expresses excitement for Paul Bettany’s VisionQuest, the final act in the WandaVision trilogy.

VisionQuest will connect WandaVision and Agatha All Along, forming a unique Marvel TV trilogy on Disney+.

Olsen reveals her knowledge of VisionQuest came from a recent chat with Bettany, who is proud of the upcoming show.

VisionQuest explores Vision’s journey after WandaVision and Agatha All Along, premiering on Disney+ in late 2026.

While we won't know if Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will make her triumphant MCU return in her WandaVision co-star Paul Bettany-led VisionQuest, we at least know she'll be cheering on from the sidelines. While reflecting on her time in Marvel's first Disney+ original series, the Eternity star spoke with Inverse about Bettany completing perhaps the MCU's most unique trilogy of TV shows.

'WandaVision' Star Elizabeth Olsen Comments on Co-Star Paul Bettany's Next Venture in 'VisionQuest'

As far as what Olsen is willing to say about VisionQuest, "I didn't know anything about it until [Paul Bettany] and I spent time with each other just the other week, and he's so proud of it," Olsen told Inverse in an interview. "It really sounds like a trifecta between Agatha All Along, his show, VisionQuest, and what we made with WandaVision. So, I'm excited to see that." The Terry Matalas-created series is the second spinoff of the Jac Schaeffer-created series in 2021 that follows the fully restored Vision, who became bleached white following his fateful encounter with Thanos (Josh Brolin) during the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), which saw his character killed when the Mind Stone was forcibly removed from his forehead.

As we delve into the events of WandaVision, we discover Wanda dealing with the aftermath, trapped in the town of Westview, New Jersey, in a sitcom loop spanning decades of American TV, largely thanks to Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). As Wanda slowly breaks free of the influence, we discover the truth behind the hex on Westfield's citizens that Agatha's spell collectively enthralls them. Still, Wanda's family is her own creation, born from her sons, and physically manifests Vision before the reprogrammed, dead version arrives and fights his mystical counterpart. As both Visions duke it out, the one manifested by Wanda gains self-awareness and restores the memories to his original body before the white Vision flies off.

With Wanda's fate left ominous following her sinister turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Vision Quest picks up following the events of 2024's Agatha All Along, bringing back familiar faces in addition to Bettany like James Spader, who reprises his role as Ultron, the primary villain in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron; Ruaridh Mollica, who reprises his role as Tommy Maximoff/Speed, inhabiting the body of his twin brother Thomas Shepard; Emily Hempshire, reprising her role as the voice of the AI, E.D.I.T.H.; James D'Arcy as the voice of the AI, J.A.R.V.I.S.; and Faran Thair, reprising his role as Raza. New additions are Todd Stashwick (Paladin), T'Nia Miller (Jocasta), Orla Brady (voice of the AI, F.R.I.D.A.Y.), Henry Lewis (voice of D.U.M.E.), and Jonathan Sayer (voice of U). VisionQuest premieres in late 2026 on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!