Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson S02E18: "Sic Semper Tyrannis" Preview: Some Really Bad Timing

We've got an updated look at the final stretch for CBS's Watson for you to check out. Here's our preview for S02E18: "Sic Semper Tyrannis."

Article Summary Watson S02E18 sees Watson forced on medical leave after a brain tumor diagnosis hits at the worst time

A South American dictator demands exclusive treatment from Watson, sparking high-stakes drama

Episode 19 brings storm chaos and Sherlock Holmes' return as Watson seeks a cure for his tumor

Noah Mills shakes up the clinic with a risky new role, fueling tension with Dr. Ingrid Derian

CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson has no plans of heading into its series finale on May 3rd on a quiet note, as you're about to see in our updated preview of the show's second and final season. In S02E18: "Sic Semper Tyrannis," Watson (Chestnut) is forced to take a medical leave after being diagnosed with a brain tumor – just as a notorious South American dictator demands that Watson – and Watson only – treat his autoimmune condition. One of the worst examples of really bad timing. There's that, and a whole lot more, set for tonight's chapter – without preview waiting for you below:

Watson Season 2: S02E18 & S02E19, Series Finale Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 18: "Sic Semper Tyrannis" – Following his brain tumor diagnosis, Watson goes on medical leave to seek treatment, leaving Mary in charge of The Holmes Clinic as a notorious South American dictator demands Watson see to his mysterious autoimmune condition personally. Meanwhile, Ingrid grows more concerned about Beck's obsession with Sasha. Written by Michael Narducci and directed by Clara Aranovich.

Watson Season 2 Episode 19: "Rule of Three" – As Adam's wife goes in for a C-section to deliver triplets, chaos ensues when their OB-GYN passes out in the operating room. Meanwhile, a severe storm detours Watson and Mary's trip to find a renowned doctor to remove Watson's brain tumor. Robert Carlyle returns as Sherlock Holmes. Written by Teresa Tuan and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Watson Season 2 Episode 20: "The Cobalt Fissure" – A seemingly random murder outside of UHOP sets the stage for the arrival of someone from Watson and Sherlock Holmes' past. Written by Rebecca Hofherr & Sharon Moalem and directed by Larry Teng.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

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