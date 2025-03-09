Posted in: Anime, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Emerald City Comic Con, Events, Hulu, Manga, Netflix, Pop Culture, Recent Updates, TV, Viz Media | Tagged: emerald city comic con, viz media

Viz Media Announces New Anime, Manga Heading to Netflix and Hulu

Viz Media announced three anime and manga titles at Emerald City Comic Con: Kingdom (manga), Black Torch, and Yaiba: Samurai Legend.

At Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) this weekend, VIZ Media took center stageunveiled three major upcoming titles. During its highly anticipated panel, VIZ thrilled fans by confirming that the anime adaptation of Black Torch is officially in production, dropping the first English trailer for the legendary manga Kingdom, and revealing key details about the upcoming streaming debut of Yaiba: Samurai Legend on Netflix and Hulu as well as the upcoming publication of the original manga series.

VIZ Media – Upcoming Series in Manga and Anime

Black Torch (Anime): A New Era of Ninja Battles Begins! Jiro Azuma is not your average high schooler. Hailing from a long line of ninjas, Jiro has been brought up by his grandfather in the ancient warrior art of the shinobi. Jiro also happens to be a particularly skilled communicator able to converse with the animal world. But life takes an abrupt turn thanks to a mysterious encounter in the forest with an injured black cat named Rago. Rago's feline appearance is deceiving… It turns out the "ordinary" cat is the stuff of mononoke legend–the Black Star of Doom! Swarming in the shadows are more mononoke, eager to exploit Rago's uniquely immense powers. To fight back against the tide of dark spirits, the undercover Bureau of Espionage is poised to seek and destroy. Of course, everyone has their motives when it comes to Rago's powers. But Jiro and Rago are ready.

VIZ Media did not announce an official publication date for the manga series.

Kingdom (Viz Manga): Kingdom tells the story of one of the most transformative periods in Chinese history, Kingdom is set during China's Warring States period and follows Xin, a war orphan from the kingdom of Qin, who dreams of becoming a great general and uniting China. After his closest friend, Piao, dies under mysterious circumstances, Xin embarks on a journey to fulfill their shared dream. Along the way, he meets Ying Zheng, a young king bearing a striking resemblance to Piao, who seeks Xin's help to reclaim his throne and change the course of history.

Kingdom, one of Japan's most celebrated manga series, will finally make its long-awaited debut in English, bringing Yasuhisa Hara's epic historical saga to a brand-new global audience. With over 110 million copies sold worldwide, Kingdom has inspired an anime adaptation, three live-action films, PlayStation and mobile games, and a devoted international fanbase. Now, this monumental series will be fully accessible to English-speaking readers for the first time from Viz Media, publishing on November 11, 2025. Kingdom will also join the Shonen Jump service following the release of each graphic novel.

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Viz Manga and Anime): YAIBA: Samurai Legend, based on the manga created by Gosho Aoyama, is a classic shonen series that follows the adventures of young samurai Yaiba Kurogane, who, alongside his friends, embarks on a journey to defeat evil forces threatening his world. Known for its dynamic action scenes, humor, and imaginative storylines, YAIBA: Samurai Legend is a celebrated work that has garnered a loyal fanbase in Japan and across the globe. VIZ Manga will release chapters 1-23 of the YAIBA: Samurai Legend manga series digitally in English for the first time on March 20, 2025, with Volume 1 set to be published in print on July 8, 2025.

"We're excited to bring Yaiba to a wider audience," said Brian Ige, Sr. Vice President, Animation. "This series has been a fan favorite in Japan for years, and we're eager to introduce its unique blend of action, adventure, and humor to the global market. This acquisition reinforces VIZ Media's commitment to delivering the best in manga and anime entertainment."

