Posted in: Fashion, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Hard Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew, Pedicure, philadelphia, The Boston Beer Company

Hard Mountain Dew Wants To Cover Your Pedicure For Spring Break

Don't step out onto the beach with ungroomed grippers! Hard Mountain Dew wants to help make sure your toes look absolutely fabulous

Article Summary Hard Mountain Dew is offering to reimburse fans for pedicures booked between March 25 and April 9.

The brand is hosting a free Man-i Pedi pop-up event in Philadelphia on April 9 for fans 21 and older.

Fans can relax with an ice-cold Hard Mountain Dew while getting a complimentary spa pedicure.

Hard Mountain Dew aims to help fans step into sandal season with style and confidence this spring.

The Boston Beer Company wants to help men during these difficult Spring Break times by having the best toes out there, as Hard Mountain Dew is offering to cover a pedicure. The company has launched a new nationwide pedicure reimbursement program, as you can submit a receipt for a pedicure scheduled between March 25 and April 9 at HardDewManiPedi.com, and the company will cover the bill, while supplies last. What's more, if you happen to be in Philadelphia on April 9, they're opening a one-day-only Man-i Pedi pop-up event for those who are 21+, as you can book a free appointment to receive a full spa pedicure and an ice-cold Hard Mountain Dew. We have more details about both from the announcement, as well as a quite from the company, for you here.

Get Yourself a Dew Man-i Pedi Courtesy of Hard Mountain Dew

Introducing Hard Mountain Dew Man-i Pedi, a one-day-only nail salon takeover in Philadelphia to offer complimentary pedicures to lucky Hard Mountain Dew fans. Philly is one of the nation's most walkable cities, which means Philly feet have been working just as hard as the people attached to them – and Hard Mountain Dew is here to help. And Philly isn't the only city getting some love. To ensure drinkers everywhere step into spring with confidence, Hard Mountain Dew is also launching a nationwide pedicure reimbursement program, giving fans across the U.S. a chance to freshen up their feet and their spring drinking routine, too.

Beginning today, fans can book a spot at the Hard Mountain Dew Man-i Pedi pop-up in Philly for themselves – or for someone they know whose feet haven't seen the light of day since fall 2025. The event takes place on Thursday, April 9, from 4 – 8 p.m. for guests 21+. Every appointment will have drinkers kicking up their feet and sitting back to relax with a crisp, cold Hard Mountain Dew in hand while they are treated to a full spa pedicure at no cost. Fans will walk out with fresh feet and a refreshed palate.

"Hard Mountain Dew, as usual, goes where few brands have gone before – and that now includes pedicures," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Hard Mountain Dew. "Nobody asked us to fix the foot‑neglect problem this spring, but somebody had to do it. And if you're going to roll into sandal season, you might as well do it with an ice‑cold Hard Mountain Dew in hand! Consider this our gift to everyone who's been one flip‑flop away from a very uncomfortable conversation."

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